ATHENS - Longview competed in the Class 5A Region II boys soccer quarterfinal for the second straight year when it faced Highland Park on Friday night at Athens’ Bruce Field.
The Lobos fell short this time around, dropping a 5-2 decision to the Scots, who outscored Longview 4-1 in the second half.
Longview finished the 2022 campaign with an 18-4-4 season record, while Highland Park improved its mark to 19-2-3, and advanced to play Frisco Lone Star in next week’s regional semifinal.
“[Highland Park] outhustled us, and we couldn’t match that,” Longview boys soccer head coach James Wright said of Friday’s second half.
“The game got away from us,” he added. “It happens sometimes. We were playing our starters a lot of minutes, and were expecting them to pull it out. We just struggled today. That was a good team [that we faced].”
Longview attacked early on Friday, but Parker Kelsey’s shot attempt missed right of the goal with 36:41 remaining in the first half.
Highland Park flipped the field, but Erik Torrez prevented a Scot score with a Longview save at the 29:15 mark of the half.
Alex Flores had a look at the net with 25:26 left in the opening period, but his Longview shot attempt was also off the mark.
Kelsey and Jared Zuniga had back-to-back opportunities to try and break the tie, but both of the Longview shots missed the goal with 22 minutes remaining in the first half. Zuniga then missed another attempt at the 15:39 mark.
Richie Paulus provided Highland Park with the first goal of the night with 4:28 left in the half, but Chance Williams provided a Longview answer when he successfully drilled a penalty kick attempt at the 2:12 mark.
Both teams were aggressive in the opening minutes of the second half, but the match kept its tied score for the time being.
Paulus’ shot soared over the net at the 38:10 mark of the second half, but he would have other opportunities to earn additional Highland Park goals.
A minute later, Kelsey had a Longview look, but his attempt hit the outside part of the left net.
The Scots earned their second lead of the outing when Paulus’ successful free kick attempt at the 33:12 mark of the half made it a 2-1 score.
Their lead grew again when Paulus found the back of the net for the third time of the event at the 25:10 mark of the second half.
Longview tried to respond with Kelsey’s header at the 22:11 mark and Flores’ shot at 18:58, but both attempts resulted in misses.
Highland Park then earned its fourth and fifth goals of the match when Jake Whitehurst and Jack O’Grady scored at the respective 15:56 and 10:35 marks of the final half.
Kelsey followed with a Longview goal that cut Highland Park’s lead to 5-2 with 4:18 to play. It was his fourth score in three matches this postseason.