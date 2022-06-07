The Longview and Tyler areas broke average gas price records again on Monday,
In the Longview area, the average price was $4.624 a gallon for regular unleaded gas, up from $2.788 a year ago. In Tyler it was $4.514, up from $2.787 a year earlier.
Statewide the average also set a record at $4.566, compared with the average of $2.701 a year ago.
“The cost of a barrel of oil is nearing $120, nearly double from last August, as increased oil demand outpaces the tight global supply,” AAA reported. “Meanwhile, domestic gasoline demand rose last week in the wake of a robust Memorial Day weekend of travel.”
The national average for a gallon of gas grew 25 cents in a week to hit $4.86.
Prices in the United States are driven by a “competitive and globalized market,” according to Ed Longanecker, president of the Texas Independent Producers & Royalty Owners Association
However, the state’s position in the refining and distribution sectors helps keep gas costs lower than other states, Longanecker said, and costs are lower nationwide than in other countries.
“In addition to the price of crude oil (which makes up 59 percent of gasoline costs), refining, distribution and marketing, and taxes have an impact on the final price we pay at the pump,” he said. “Because Texas is home to 29 percent of the nation’s refining capacity and a robust distribution network, we are able to keep gas costs lower compared to other states. The United States is also much better off than other nations, with non-producing countries like Germany and Italy paying $8.15 and $7.33 per gallon of gasoline, respectively.”
He said the world is experiencing “one of the largest global oil supply shortfalls since the 1970s,” because of “underinvestment in domestic production, an uncertain federal regulatory environment, and the Russian invasion of Ukraine.”
”These factors, coupled with increasing global demand and growing inflationary pressures, are driving the price of oil and other goods and services higher,” Longanecker said.
He called for investments in infrastructure and a better regulatory environment.
“As a result of the significant supply gap, Texas producers have stepped up to help meet rising demand. To ensure we’re truly positioned to meet our growing energy needs, we must develop a coherent energy strategy at the federal level. This includes investing in critical infrastructure like pipelines and LNG export facilities to make sure the energy Texas produces gets to where it is needed. Higher prices will linger until supply shortages are addressed and policymakers can instill confidence in the market by supporting the long-term investments necessary to strengthen American energy security. Overburdensome regulations, increased taxes and anti-oil and natural gas rhetoric will only exacerbate high energy prices and raise costs for American consumers.”
Still, high prices have not yet triggered lifestyle changes, AAA says.
“People are still fueling up, despite these high prices,” said Andrew Gross, AAA spokesperson. “At some point, drivers may change their daily driving habits or lifestyle due to these high prices, but we are not there yet.”
In Longview, high gas prices haven’t really affected travel for sports tournaments, said Parks Director Scott Caron. Baseball and softball summer travel teams typically set their schedule early in the year, he said of tournaments hosted I Longview. That would have been before gas prices really started to increase.
Also, he said Longview generally attracts tournaments which require teams to travel three or four hours, instead of four to six hours.
Howevever, Caron said he thinks there is a potential for the fall tournament season to be affected by high gas prices. That could also end up affecting hotels hosting teams who are traveling to Longview, if tournament participants start to decide to spend one night instead of two in the city.