Editor's note: Photographs were only available for five of the seven men arrested. Once the remaining two are provided, the story will be updated.
The Department of Public Safety announced the arrest of seven men in a solicitation of prostitution operation, which took place Tuesday and Wednesday in Longview.
The men arrested, and charged with solicitation of prostitution were:
- Johnathan Rodriguez, 25, of Mount Pleasant
- Michael Cloud, 53, of Mineola
- William McClung, 61, of Tatum
- Michael Ovide, 49, of Longview
- Stephon Anthony, 26, of Longview
- Rafael Perez, 31, of Longview
- Marco Villanueva, 23, of Longview
According to DPS, the Texas State Penal Code 43.021. SOLICITATION OF PROSTITUTION. (a) A person commits an offense if the person knowingly offers or agrees to pay a fee to another person for the purpose of engaging in sexual conduct with that person or another. This charge is a state jail felony. Someone found guilty of a state jail felony can be sentenced to up to two years in jail and pay fines up to $10,000.
Investigators with the Smith County TAG (Texas Anti-Gang Unit), Longview Police Department, Gregg County SO and the Gregg County District Attorney’s office assisted in the investigation and apprehensions.