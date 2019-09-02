Stephen F. Austin State University’s DeWitt School of Nursing will have a site review for initial accreditation of its Master of Science in Nursing family nurse practitioner program by the Accreditation Commission for Education in Nursing.
The community is invited to meet the visiting site team and share comments about the program at noon Wednesday in the DeWitt School of Nursing Complex, Room 101. Written comments may be submitted by today to Dr. Marsal Stoll, chief executive officer for the commission, at 3343 Peachtree Road NE, Suite 850, Atlanta, GA 30326.
“The faculty has worked diligently to ensure the curriculum reflects current advanced nursing practice standards and complies with all requirements of our governing agencies,” said Dr. Tamara Harris, associate professor and director of the school of nursing. “We anticipate a positive report for this new program, which will further complement the long-standing reputation of our Lumberjack nurses.”
The family nurse practitioner program prepares nurses with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing to provide care with an emphasis on care for communities, families and individuals who live and work in rural and medically underserved areas. The curriculum is delivered online, but students gain hands-on experience in two immersion seminars and acquire knowledge and practice prior to the beginning of clinical courses. Students are required to complete 720 clinical hours prior to graduation.
The School of Nursing’s Bachelor of Science in Nursing is accredited by ACEN and approved by the Texas Board of Nursing, equipping students with the knowledge and skills to provide high-quality care to patients of all ages and backgrounds. Students learn and practice in state-of-the-art facilities with the help of experienced faculty.
