Editor's note: This commentary is from David Simpson, a former Republican member of the Texas House of Representatives for District 7, based in Gregg and Upshur counties.
Human life is sacred, but it is not fair. As image bearers of God and the crown of God’s creation, humans from every tribe and tongue have intrinsic worth, dignity and responsibility. That makes humanity unique. It also compels us to strive to see that all humans are treated equally before the law.
The fact remains though that we are not equal in power, intellect, experience and opportunity. Nor do we use what we have equally. Some achieve great notoriety; some live in oblivion. Some appear to do great good and some great evil. Most of us are a mixture.
We all at times are in positions of power over those who are weaker than us, those not as quick, and those not as experienced. That is when our principles are tested — as parents, teachers, employers, police, pastors and judges. Honor and humility mark those who refrain from using power over another unnecessarily. They impel us to forgive and forget injury to ourselves and seek to move forward.
Oftentimes though honor and humility forsake us. Pride, self-righteousness, and revenge can overwhelm us. Before we know it we can abuse our powers over children, students, employees, parishioners and citizens. Sometimes though, a proper and legitimate use of power is neglected and those under our care and jurisdiction suffer from not having their irresponsible behavior exposed and corrected.
Recent actions in the Texas House remind us of the importance of these principles. When Representative Andrew Murr, Chairman of the House General Investigating Committee laid out the resolution to expel Bryan Slaton from the House, it was accompanied with humility, sorrow, and grief. I had supported Slaton’s election, but could not condone his behavior and the abuse of power in office.
I am both saddened and heartened too that Chairman Murr and the Committee on General Investigating is calling for the impeachment of Attorney General Ken Paxton. He appears to show little or no contrition for scandalous behavior while in office. He is unwilling to resign, but he is asking the legislature (ultimately us as tax payers) to fund a $3,300,000 settlement for a wrongful termination lawsuit brought against him by whistleblowers for abuse of power and persistent misdeeds after being elected.
Republican leaders and loyalists are attacking Speaker Phelan with ad hominem instead of dealing with the fact that our attorney general has asked the legislature to appropriate funds to ameliorate his misconduct while being the highest law enforcement officer of our state. How can legislators do that with honor?
Honor demands that those in authority use their power to try him and remove him from office, not out of vindictiveness, nor to seek to gain political advantage, but out of compunction; not from condescension, but in humility believing that with the grace of God we would resign if we fell into the same circumstances and betrayed those we are sworn to serve.
May God help us to pass the test that is before us — to proceed not only with honor and humility; to despise partisanship and politics and uphold integrity both as office holders and citizens. May the members of the Texas House and Senate imitate Representative Crockett, who while in office in Tennessee said, “I have always supported measures and principles and not men. I have acted fearlessly and independent and I never will regret my course. I would rather be politically buried than to be hypocritically immortalized.”
May we as citizens of Texas and the United States, Democrat, Republican, Libertarian, or Independent humbly, but with determination, support only office holders and candidates, who if they stumble and commit gross misconduct, would be willing to acknowledge their wrongs, resign and not seek office again. Righteousness exalts a nation but evil unacknowledged and not forsaken is its downfall.