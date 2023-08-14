FILE — An anti-police brutality activist looks back at the entrance to the Rankin County Sheriff’s Office in Brandon, Miss., Wednesday, July 5, 2023, as the group called for the termination and prosecution of Rankin County Sheriff Bryan Bailey for running a law enforcement department that allegedly terrorizes and brutalizes minorities. Six former Mississippi law officers, including some who call themselves the “Goon Squad,” will plead guilty to state charges Monday, Aug. 14, for their racist assault on two Black men that ended with an officer shooting one man in the mouth. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File)