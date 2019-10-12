A burn ban that had been effect in Smith County has been lifted.
County Judge Nathaniel Moran signed the order Friday ending the ban.
Friday's rains were expected to reduce drought conditions and the risk of fire, Assistant Smith County Fire Marshal Chad Hogue said.
Though outdoor burning is now allowed, Moran asked it be done with caution.
According to the Texas A&M Forest Service, Upshur and Cherokee counties on Saturday were the last two in the area with bans in place. Many others lifted bans in late September, after Tropical Depression Imelda brought drought rains to the region.