A number of Longview ISD teachers will be receiving a substantial bonus on their checks ahead of the Christmas break.
According to the district, 153 teachers can expect bonuses ranging from $700 up to $18,000 from the 2021 Longview Incentive For Teachers program.
The LIFT incentive this year will be different from previous years as it will award teachers in all grades, starting in kindergarten.
“There will be a number of them receiving right at $18,000, which will all be in one check that we will hand them on (Dec.) 16th. Not everyone gets the $18,000, but a number of teachers will,” said James Wilcox, Longview ISD Superintendent.
Teachers will receive the bonuses during a special presentation Dec. 16.
According to Wilcox, the program is fully paid for through local funds as approved by district trustees.
“Our board of trustees made it a priority. Most people spend their money on the things that are important to them and the things that they prioritize. Our board of trustees prioritized doing everything in their power to keep the best teachers in the classrooms with their students,” he said. “This all comes from local money."
The total payout coming from the LIFT incentive pay is approximately $815,660, according to Shalona McCray, Longview ISD director of employee relations.
Teachers are awarded on the basis of progress made with students and their growth over a given time period.
Longview ISD implemented the LIFT incentive program in 2012 when trustees first voted to implement a performance pay system for middle school reading and math teachers that was designed to help close the achievement gap between low socio-economic and middle income students, according to the district.
Today, LIFT includes three award models and has been an asset to deserving educators making an impact, according to Wilcox.
“We are proud of our staff. This is payment of results. These teachers are being paid for going above and beyond in their classrooms, just like all of our teachers,” he said.
Some teachers will also receive an additional amount of money through a distinctions bonus, which is based on campus performances. Those bonuses will also go out next week, which will give some teachers a bigger check.
Distinctions for achievement were given to campuses in a variety of areas based on performance relative to a group of 40 other campuses in Texas that ranged in a similar type, size, grade span and student demographics, according to the district.
For the 2020-21 school year, Longview ISD would have earned a total of 51 distinctions on accountability ratings, according to various sources for the Texas Education Agency, which demonstrated significant achievement for district campuses.
For distinctions, the approximate amount being paid out is $2.6 million, McCray said.
“The money comes from our fund balance. Also, our campus distinction money will go out electronically on the 15th in which we’ll have numerous teachers getting over $20,000 extra in their December check,” Wilcox said. “We couldn’t be more proud of our staff.”
To find out more information about the criteria in regards of the LIFT incentive pay, go to https://bit.ly/3lMSJV6 . For the calculation and criteria of the distinction money, go to https://bit.ly/3GsQWMU .