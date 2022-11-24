Longview, TX (75601)

Today

Cloudy. Periods of rain early. Areas of patchy fog. Low 54F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Cloudy. Periods of rain early. Areas of patchy fog. Low 54F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.