Vernon Stumblingbear usually spends Thanksgiving alone, but on Thursday he spent it surrounded by community as Longview City Councilman Wray Wade held his annual holiday dinner.
“I was surprised when I found out that something like this was being put on,” Stumblingbear said. “Usually on Thanksgiving I am just by myself. This is the first time I have been happy on Thanksgiving in many years.”
Stumblingbear was among approximately 150 to 200 people who enjoyed dinner Thursday at Green Street Recreation Center during Wade’s fourth annual Community Thanksgiving Dinner. Wade, who serves as councilman in District 3 in South Longview, started the dinner in 2019 to serve community members who didn't have a place to go for the holiday.
“We appreciate people doing things leading up to the holiday, but we wanted to do it on actual Thanksgiving day because it is good to be around others in the community on the actual holiday,” said Lateefah Pruitt, who volunteers with Wade and helps organize the annual feast. “I want people to know that we care, that we are a community and that Longview is one and that someone is always thinking about you.”
Sean LeBlanc said he and his wife wouldn’t have had a holiday meal Thursday if it hadn’t been for the community dinner, which featured food prepared by Bel’s Diner.
“My wife and I stay out at the Express Inn out by the interstate and we didn’t have any food,” he said. “I found out about this dinner so I thought I would come out here, have something to eat and take something back to my wife. It’s a true blessing that this was put together.”
Jan Johnson, who volunteered at the Community Thanksgiving Dinner on Thursday, said it’s as much a “blessing” to the volunteers as it its to those in need.
“I enjoy meeting new people and getting to know people. I just like helping out. It blesses me more than it blesses them,” said Johnson, who also volunteered at the event in 2021. “Being able to help out here today means everything. That’s what God wishes us to do. He wishes for us to share our love with others and this is one way that I am doing that. It’s joyful.”