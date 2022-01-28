Spring Hill High School Leaders Core is hosting an eyeglass drive this week benefitting the Lions Recycle for Sight Program to assist low- and middle-income countries lacking access to basic eye-care services.
Emmie Drueckhammer, Spring Hill High School Leaders’ Core sponsor, said she was inspired to conduct the drive through spring cleaning.
“I was doing some spring cleaning and I wear glasses, I came across like four or five old pairs that prescriptions are outdated and I don’t wear them anymore but were in really good shape so I thought ‘oh I need to donate those,’ and then I thought if I had them laying around other people probably do so I thought Leaders Core could put together a little drive with the school,” Drueckhammer said.
As someone who wears eyeglasses, Drueckhammer considers donating to the Lions Recycle for Sight Program as life-changing, especially to those without good eyecare and yearly updated prescriptions.
“They take prescription glasses and frames and recycle those and repurpose them for people who are in need, which can be really life changing,” she said. “If we can help those people get the eyecare that they need, it can change their life for the better.”
According to Drueckhammer, the drive has been receiving donations from several students, staff, parents and community members, which she is really grateful for.
“Thank you to the staff, students and community who have donated, I think we’ll make a big difference in people's lives,” she said.
Drueckhammer said the campus will be accepting donations until the end of the week, which any frames are welcomed as long as they are not broken.
“We’re looking for frames that aren’t broken so the frames can be reused with new lenses. If lenses are scratched that's okay because lenses have to be replaced to replace the lenses with the person's prescription,” she said.
Those who want to donate, can drop off eyeglass frames inside the Spring Hill High School office until Friday, Jan. 28 at 2800 E. George Richey Road in Longview.