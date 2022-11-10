Spring Hill ISD on Thursday honored local veterans during its annual Veterans Day program inside the SHISD auditorium.
Students from the intermediate, junior high and high school campuses participated in the program through a prayer, presentation of colors and pledges, essay speeches, music performances, and special individual recognition to veterans.
Nathan Knutson, Air Force veteran, was in attendance for the third year and fully suited in his uniform.
He served from 1969, when he was drafted during the Vietnam War, and retired in 2001. Knutson expressed his gratitude toward the event and said he looks forward to it every year.
“I enjoy all the readings and of course the music is just completely very professional. Also the youth choirs did a great job,” he said. “I appreciate it very much and I enjoy coming to it every year.”
For Mike Middleton, Air Force veteran, this was his first year attending the event. Middleton has a grandson who attends the school district.
Middleton said he appreciates the district's initiative to honor veterans, especially because some people have forgotten the real meaning behind Veterans Day.
“This school district, they've got it down, they got it right. Veterans Day to other people has just become a holiday. Most people who take advantage of the holiday are not even veterans, and I’m OK with that, as long as they’re doing it with a veteran..,” he said.
Penny Fleet, Spring Hill ISD superintendent, said the Veterans Day program and its variety of performances have become an important tradition to the school district.
“We want our veterans to know how much we appreciate them and their service, spending part of their lifetimes defending our freedoms in our country. We also want our students to understand the importance of Veterans Day and what it means, what veterans mean to our country, and the traditions that go along with celebrating them and honoring them on Veterans Day,” she said.
Veterans who attended the event were thanked by Fleet and personally recognized with a goodie bag of Spring Hill ISD items and a framed picture with a message of gratitude and handprint from a student.
Veterans were also honored with applause from the crowd as they represented their branch when all armed service anthems were performed by the Singing Sergeants.
Fleet said the annual event is constantly transforming and it's open to all veterans of the community. She said she is proud of the staff and students who help put it together every year.