Spring Hill ISD students honored veterans Thursday with music performances, goodie bags and special individual recognitions.
Intermediate, junior high and high school students participated through veteran essays, performances of patriotic songs and more.
Veterans from almost every branch of the military were in attendance, and attendees walked off with gifts from the district and decorated letters from students.
Local veteran Robert Albright served in the Air Force for 20 years and has been coming to the Spring Hill ISD event for several years.
Albright said the program was uplifting, and he is grateful for the support.
“It’s a reminder that there are people here in the school and the United States that do support the military," he said. "It’s just a real good feeling."