Spring Hill ISD students in pre-K through fifth grades soon will be receiving free books to add to their home libraries.
This program came to life after a local Dollar General expressed interest and gave Spring Hill ISD the opportunity to partner with the Reading is Fundamental's Books for Ownership Program.
Students are in the process of selecting three books through the program's website. The site provides a range of high-quality scholastic books to choose from, according to Taylor Clark, Spring Hill ISD District Coordinator of Curriculum and Special Program.
Clark said the books were not picked by the district and options include a variety of age-appropriate novels. Students have the opportunity to pick over 1,000 books that range from Spanish, high-interest, fiction, non-fiction and more. The books will be distributed throughout the spring semester, Clark said.
Through this program, the district is aiming to reach students' reading goals and beyond, Clark said, while closing any educational gaps students may have.
“We know some students have gaps due to COVID-19, and we know that providing students with print material at home will help our students' reading skills and their attitude towards reading,” she said.
Clark also said the program is an asset to students who only rely on the campus library.
“Where Spring Hill is located in Longview, our school is not very close to our public library downtown. For many of our students, our school library is the only place they have access to books. So this program will allow students to start their own at-home library,” she said.
The book selection process has been going on for a while, and so far, students are giving the program positive feedback, said Jena Wayt, Librarian at Spring Hill Intermediate and Primary School. Clark added the students are excited about the books and learning in general.
“A lot are choosing books that we might not have in the library. It's helping the students see all different types of books that they might identify with," Clark said.