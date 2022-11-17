Spring Hill Junior High School students got into the holiday spirit this week by collecting toys, school supplies, and other items that will be given to children in need.
Students at the campus collected shoeboxes filled with toys, school supplies, and hygiene items. On Wednesday, the boxes were packed up and delivered to Calvary Baptist Church, which will distribute them through Operation Christmas Child.
The campus was challenged to collect the items by fellow students in Melissa Haney’s College and Career Readiness classes.
"I like to focus each semester with my College and Career Readiness classes on helping either domestically or internationally in some way," Haney said. “This project was eye-opening for my students and their classmates."
They had a goal of collecting 100 boxes and were able to donate 123.
Operation Christmas Child is a program of the Samaritan’s Purse to distribute shoeboxes filled with items to children in countries around the world. Since 1993, the program has served more than 198 million children in more than 170 countries and territories, according to information from the Samaritan’s Purse.