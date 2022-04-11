It was Christmastime during the month of April for second grade students at Spring Hill Intermediate as they unwrapped new books during a celebration on Friday morning.
The celebration started last week with first grade students and it will consist of 955 students receiving three free books to take home and keep throughout the month of April.
In the beginning of the year, the district implemented a partnership with Reading is Fundamental and a local Dollar General store, which will distribute 2,865 scholastic books to students in pre-K through fifth grade.
‘When are we getting our books?’ has been a question in the air for several months as students picked the books to receive in December, said Jena Wayt, Librarian at Spring Hill Intermediate and Primary School.
Second grade student, Grey Vaca, was one of the recipients full of gratitude toward the books and expressed how lucky he feels to go to Spring Hill.
“I was surprised to get the books and I’m excited to read books about my favorite things, sports, science and World War I. I’m grateful to go to Spring Hill Primary and do all the fun things here and for the people that donated the books to our school, thank you Dollar General,” he said.
The Book Celebration started last week with the first-graders and Taylor Clark, Spring Hill ISD District Coordinator of Curriculum and Special Program, said it’s been an exciting experience for students.
“One of the first-grade teachers messaged me and said she wished she had taken a video of the kids because it was like they were opening Christmas stockings and were so excited to open the books in these bags,” said Clark.
The books being given were hand picked by students and given to the librarian to order at the end of 2021, students are set to receive the books throughout the upcoming weeks during their scheduled library times.
Clark mentioned that this couldn’t have been possible without the help of the local Dollar General, which picked Spring Hill ISD for this year’s partnership.
“We’re so grateful to Dollar General for getting our kids this opportunity,” she said. “Some of our kids don’t have library books at home or books in general, for all of our kids from pre-k to fifth grade to be able to go home with three brand new books is huge, it’ll help us to continue to promote literacy to our students.”