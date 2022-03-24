For the first time in seven years Spring Hill High School advanced to the bi-district level of the University Interscholastic League (UIL) One Act Play contest.
The district competition was held March 14 at Chapel Hill High School against local districts such as Kilgore, Henderson, Tyler, Bullard, Cumberland and Chapel Hill.
Tim Bearden, One Act Play Director and Theater Teacher at Spring Hill, said he is excited for the accomplishment and is grateful for the theater team.
“I met with the actors before the end of the year, last year, and I promised them that I would stay with them, urging them to always compete and be better. I couldn't have asked for a better bunch of kids. They’ve done everything I've asked them to do,” he said.
“Once you get past the winning, you think about what it means for your school, for our program here and of course our performing arts wing that we have here at the school with our band, drill team and our theater program. We just couldn't be proud of our performing arts department here because all of us are doing well this year, and it's been an exciting year for all of us,” he added.
The Spring Hill theater group consists of 11 cast members and five crew members, which Bearden said these are the same students who have stuck with him since Day 1.
“I’m just so proud of them ... They have to keep their grades up; they rehearse a couple nights a week, and they sacrifice so much to do this. I mean they volunteered to do this, and that itself is so amazing. The amount of hours they put in and the work that they put in, you just couldn't be prouder of a bunch of kids here at Spring Hill,” he said.
The One Act play that brought them the win and will be performed again for the bi-district competition is "Triangle" by Laurie Brooks based on the historic Triangle Shirtwaist Factory Fire of 1911 in New York.
“It’s just one of those tragic, true incidents that happened. In this play, young ladies that died in the fire were 146. Our girls are reenacting that and trying to get the audience to feel what they felt in 1911. They just do a fantastic job. And we have scenery and properties that we try to date back, we purchased three 100-year-old sewing machines, so when you look on stage you're seeing a piece of history,” he said.
The One Act Play is a 40-minute performance and is judged on acting, lighting, sound and ensemble, according to Bearden.
Bearden encourages Longview area residents to support the performing arts and support the students among the area.
“The people of Longview should be very proud of all their high schools here because we have great theater here, we have good arts here. I always urge people to go celebrate your performance arts at your schools and see the hard work these kids put in,” he said.
He also mentioned that performing arts is something that allows students to understand the world through emotion and other aspects.
“I think the performing arts really helps young people, their delivery and how they carry themselves. I’ve watched them how they communicate, from everything from job interviews to everyday life, they understand the world a little bit better when they're in performing arts,” he said.
Bearden also wanted to mention the gratitude he has towards the support of local campuses, administration, school board members and the Spring Hill campus itself.
The next UIL competition is tonight at 7:30 p.m. at Gilmer High School, where the theater group is set to conduct the same play and go against numerous schools around the area. Winners will advance to the area district UIL competition.