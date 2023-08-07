Spring Hill ISD Superintendent Penny Fleet welcomed the district's faculty and staff members to the new school year during the annual convocation Monday in the auditorium at Spring Hill Intermediate School.
Spring Hill ISD spokeswoman Sarah Robinson said the district has around 285 faculty and staff members.
Many in attendance were selected as recipients of door prizes from the School Health Advisory Committee, Gregg County Historical Museum, Precision Pools, Jucys, East Texas Professional Credit Union, Spring Hill State Bank and Mr. and Mrs. Kyle Stephens that included a number of gift cards, a Blackstone grill, a stay in a Broken Bow rental cabin and other prizes.
Fleet also announced the district's plans to renovate the auditorium that has served the district since 1976.