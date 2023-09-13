A nurse practitioner contract renewal with a $10 pay bump is just one change the Gregg County Sheriff's Office is making to retain needed staff in the jail which continues to see personnel shortages.
On Monday, county commissioners approved renewing the contract and increasing the rate for the jail's nurse practitioner from $75 per hour to $85 per hour. County Judge Bill Stoudt this was done in an effort to keep salaries up and offer comparable wages to neighboring counties and cities.
"We really need to start getting more competitive, these nurses are very important in our medical jail operation," Stoudt said.
Gregg County Sheriff Maxey Cerliano said as of Tuesday, the county jail has 40 openings which includes 33 jailers, 6 nurses and one jail deputy. Next week, nine new staff members are set to begin new employee orientation with 8 jailers and one med tech, which would leave the office with 31 openings, he said.
While nurse practitioners at the jail are not full-time employees, but rather contracted employees, the need for consistent, permanent staff at the jail remains an issue, he said.
"The law enforcement staffing crisis and staffing crisis in the jail...it continues to be a challenge," he said.
According to Cerliano, the office has gotten down to as low as 30 openings several times this year but it never seems to maintain that number, he said.
Over the years, he believes public perception of careers in law enforcement has shifted and young people are no longer interested in it, he said. He added the office regularly visits local high schools in an effort to recruit new hires but it's only had one student from Hallsville High School express interest in joining after graduated.
Salary and benefits are the largest factors that come into play when trying to be competitive in an open market, and whoever pays the most usually gets the most employees, he said.
As part of the county's coming budget, $1.2 million was included to fund the cost of raises in the sheriff's office, which would amount to $4,800 every employee with a license from the Texas Council on Law Enforcement. A state grant for $500,000 will fund nearly half of the cost of the raises, he explained.
Cerliano noted, however, that other counties in the area are also eligible for this grant, and several have included law enforcement pay adjustments in their coming budgets as well. Upshur, Smith, Rusk and Harrison counties have all made adjustments to the salaries of their law enforcement staff, which means the county's pay increase may merely serve as a bandage on a much larger problem.
"I wish I could tell you we adjusted Gregg County's salaries and that's gonna be the problem solver, but it's not," he said.
With local cities and counties all fishing from the same application pool, Cerliano can only hope that the changes made within the county are enough to recruit and retain law enforcement personnel.