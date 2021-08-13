My newspaper carrier is tougher than your newspaper carrier, and I won’t even debate you on this subject.
And, when I say tough, I’m talking about the entire package of physical and mental toughness wrapped in determination and guts.
Some of you might remember the name Valarie Grubb. Unfortunately, you probably remember it for a disturbing reason.
Back in March, Grubb was delivering newspapers for the Marshall News Messenger. As is usually the case, she was going the extra mile for a customer — exiting her car and walking the newspaper to a certain spot per the customer’s request.
On the way back to her car, a coward lurking on the second floor of a nearby house fired six shots at Grubb. The first, third, fourth, fifth and sixth shots missed. The second shot entered her back, pierced a kidney and her spleen and broke two ribs.
I won’t even mention the coward’s name here, but I’m thankful his accuracy with the AR-15 rifle he used wasn’t even close to the accuracy Grubb displays when she tosses my morning newspaper in the front yard.
I witnessed her in action on Thursday, and I was impressed. I was even more impressed — heck, I was in awe — when I found out my carrier was the same woman who was shot in the back on March 19, got out of the hospital on March 31 and is back doing the same job that almost got her killed.
“Physically, I’m back to full speed,” Grubb said after I tracked her down thanks to circulation director Steven Briggs. “It was a little hard to come back at first, but I enjoy what I do and I wasn’t going to let one incident stop me. I’m not going to lie. When I got out of the car to put a newspaper on someone's porch the first time after it happened, it was tough. There were tears, but you just have to keep going forward. It’s always in the back of my mind, but at some point you have to decide you aren’t going to let it stop you from getting what you want or doing what you like.”
I was outside Thursday morning letting the almost-famous dogs — Sarge and Bentley — do their business, when my newspaper was delivered. The car did a quick U-turn in the intersection, the paper flew out the window and landed in the same spot it hits each morning, and the car was gone.
I mentioned it on Facebook, and Briggs told me Grubb — who now delivers papers in Kilgore — was the one with the accurate arm. When I talked to her later in the day, she spoke freely about being shot and also about losing the other job she worked as a manager at a Longview convenience store due to some misfiled paperwork while she recuperated.
Remarkably, she isn’t bitter.
“I lost my other job, but I’m OK with that,” she said. “To be honest, I always thought there was a better chance of me getting shot at that job than being a newspaper carrier.”
Speaking of guts, Grubb was once held up while working at a convenience store. And, yes, she went right back to work.
“A guy put something on the counter, and I rang it up and he displayed a gun,” she said. “When that happens, you don’t question if the gun is loaded and you don’t fight, You just give them the money.”
I thanked Grubb Thursday for delivering the newspaper each day, something I should have done long before now. We still have a ton of readers who like to hold actual newsprint in their hands. I can spend 12 hours a day covering games and writing stories, but if the paper doesn’t hit the yard each morning, what’s the point?
Speaking of hitting the yard, Grubb laughed when I mentioned I was impressed with the fact my newspaper lands in nearly the exact same spot each morning.
“I’m pretty accurate, but I did whack a customer once with a newspaper,” she said. “He was standing in the middle of the yard, and I didn’t see him. I threw the paper, heard it hit him and heard him yell.”
I promised to meet Grubb one morning soon in my front yard with a cup of coffee to personally thank her for what she does, and she said she’s looking forward to it.
I have an old football helmet I might wear just in case she doesn’t like this column.