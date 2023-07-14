I needed a little boost on Wednesday, and I got it from some classmates I haven’t met ... and probably never will.
As part of my journey to receive a college degree 36 years after dropping out of Kilgore College in 1987 to become sports editor at the Kilgore News Herald, I’m taking summer classes at KC.
I overcame a slow start to earn an A in Music Appreciation and a B in Texas Government the first summer session, and I am currently one week into a five-week speech class.
If all goes well, that will leave me needing just one more class to earn my degree.
I hate to admit it, but this past week kicked my backside.
All of my classes are online and, as an older student, I’ve struggled to figure out some of the technology needed to simply get started.
I survived (with help from my lovely wife) my two classes last session, and am determined to see this through for the next five weeks since I’m so close to the finish line I can almost see myself rocking that cap and gown in the near future.
But Wednesday was a struggle, and I eventually decided to drop a math class and focus on speech. I’ll pick up math in person later.
Before I settled in late Wednesday to give it another try, I went back to read the introduction I wrote for my instructors and classmates hoping to remind myself why I’m doing this.
I also read the introductions submitted by my classmates, and it quickly became clear I needed to quit whining, put on my big boy school clothes and get this done so I could say I went to school (virtually) with some of the coolest folks on the planet.
I realize a lot of people out there are concerned about the future, but allow me to introduce you to some of my classmates who are going to make that future a bright one.
One of my classmates is 44 and has three grown children. She’s hoping to earn a business degree and own a restaurant.
Another classmate is 17, already has a degree thanks to dual credit courses and plans to become a psychiatric mental health nurse practitioner. I’m not sure what that is, but if it takes more than five seconds to say it, I’m impressed and probably way out of my league.
One person in my class is 19 and works two jobs while majoring in radiology.
Another 19-year-old is already a board game designer for a small company and will earn a degree in graphic design.
There’s also a 22-year veteran firefighter who has an Associates of Applied Science degree in fire protection, but plans to earn another degree in AgriBusiness.
Need more?
One of my classmates is 16 and will have his two-year degree before he finishes high school. He’s also a student pilot, and will eventually work as an airline pilot.
There’s a 26-year-old who wants to be a teacher like her twin sister, and young man who needs his degree to continue a family tradition by working where his father has worked for 30 years.
One of my classmates has a 3-year-old daughter who has autism. She wants to become a teacher to better understand and help her daughter.
There’s also a single mom who has been a special needs aide for five years, but plans to become a pre-K teacher.
I can’t mention them all, but you get the idea.
College is tough under the best of circumstances, but walking across that stage and collecting a degree – fulfilling a promise to myself and a lot of folks who care about me – is going to be awesome when it happens.
It’s going to be even better knowing some classmates who helped inspire me when I was struggling will also be realizing their dreams.