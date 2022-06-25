Alessandra is saving money to buy a Barbie Dream Home.
D’Kahry and his family were about to go on vacation, and he wanted to help out with gas and food.
I happen to know both of them, and they know I’m a sucker when it comes to hard-working kids. Needless to say, my wallet took a beating this week.
That isn’t a complaint.
Alessandra is cuter than a box full of puppies on Christmas morning, and when I heard she had set up a lemonade stand – complete with other goodies – I took the long way to work on Tuesday and dropped $20 for a cup of lemonade and a couple of Little Debbie snack cakes.
The smile on her face when I told her to “keep the change” made my day.
D’Kahry is 18. He has a job, but he drops by my house or calls me occasionally to see if there is any work to be done to earn a little extra money. He’s never asked for a handout. He wants to earn whatever I can pay him, and never fails to do a great job on any chore I can find for him.
Too often, adults write off young kids as knuckleheads who are too lazy to work or too busy making videos or taking selfies on phones that cost more than I paid for my first car.
There are plenty of those kids out there, but for every kid who is scared of a shovel or a lawnmower, I can tell you about 10 kids like Alessandra and D’Kahry who aren’t afraid to break a sweat or get their hands dirty.
A lot of us grew up that way.
My family wasn’t poor, but with seven kids and two adults in the house, I found out quickly the difference between a want and a need.
Needs were met by the parents, but if the words “I want” came out of my mouth I was quickly handed a list of unsavory chores to be done or told to hit the streets and see if a neighbor was willing to part with some cash in return for several hours of labor.
Thankfully, I had neighbors who were a soft touch when it came to kids who wanted to earn money.
Mrs. Bond paid me way too much to mow her small yard, and she even bought a large riding mower to make it easier. It had cup holders and headlights and was nicer than the first three cars I purchased when I eventually started driving.
I lost count of how many times I moved the stack of firewood from one side of the yard to another at Mr. Tipton’s house. I always thought he didn’t want the stack of wood to kill the grass, but I later found out he was just inventing ways for me to earn spending money.
Mrs. King also paid me handsomely to mow her yard until my dad – fed up with working on our mower for an hour each Saturday before we could tend to our yard – pushed the mower into the raging creek behind our house and cut a deal with her. For the use of Mrs. King's mower on our yard each week, we (meaning me) mowed her yard for free.
I am forever grateful I had parents who instilled in me a solid work ethic. Heck. I’m even glad my dad taught me at an early age that business deals don’t always work out the way we planned.
Most of all, I’m thankful for neighbors who always found work for me, usually overpaid for that work and didn’t complain when the new baseball they paid for took a chunk out of their house or the fireworks I purchased with their money kept them up at night.