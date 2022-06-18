This is a letter to my son, Kyle, first published in 2014 on Facebook.
He’s 20 now and lives on his own working in another state. I couldn’t be more proud of him, and I still believe this is how I became his dad:
Kyle,
I know [Father's Day] is supposed to be my day, and I expect you and mom to spoil me as much as you can manage. But, before that happens, I just wanted to take a minute to say thank you for picking me to be your dad.
I’m not sure how it all works, but until someone proves me wrong, here’s what I believe.
All babies come straight from Heaven. They hang out up there observing what is going on down here, and one day God says, “OK little one. It’s time for you to go for a little while. I’ll bring you back eventually, but for now you are needed down there. I know it looks scary, but I’m sending a guardian angel with you and that angel will have backup. You’ll call them mom and dad. Mom is the sweet one. Dad is the hairy one. They’ll both love you like crazy, and if they don’t do right by you they’ll answer to me later.”
At some point during the conversation, you tugged on God’s majestic robe, pointed to me and asked “Can he be my dad?”
A couple of angels fainted, and even God had to sit down.
“Child,” he said. “That person is a Stallard. He’s a pretty decent fellow. He works hard. He loves his wife so much she can’t help but love him back despite all of his flaws. He’s tougher than a crowbar, but he’s about as smart as one, too. You wouldn’t believe how many guardian angels he has worn out. Those angels you see walking around shaking their heads, mumbling to themselves and curling up in a fetal position when there is a loud noise? Those were his.”
You were determined.
“But, he’s the one I want. I met his dad, and my papaw Kyle promised me he taught him everything he needs to know about being a good dad.”
God said, “Child, your papaw Kyle is the reason I had to create a retirement plan for guardian angels. What did he say he taught his son?”
“Well, he said we could be buddies, but he should also love me enough to discipline me when I need it so I don’t grow up to be a pimple on the backside of society. Sorry for saying backside. Blame papaw Kyle. He said he should tell me to always swing for the fences, and to laugh a lot because laughter will slow trouble down enough so you can at least try to reason with it. He said I should stand up for those who can’t and to be kind to old folks, little folks and puppy dogs. And — papaw Kyle really stressed this one — he should teach me when you said ‘Love thy neighbor’ you didn’t mean to love them only if they look like me, talk like me, go to the same church or like the same football team.”
You were obviously pretty convincing, because on Aug. 25, 2001, God let me become your dad. As long as I’m alive, I’ll make sure I earn the trust you and God put in me, but promise me one thing.
As you get older, try not to take it as a personal challenge to see how many guardian angels you can send into retirement.
Let’s let papaw Kyle keep that record.