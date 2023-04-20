Longview, TX (75601)

Today

Cloudy early then strong thunderstorms developing this afternoon. Damaging winds and large hail with some storms. High near 75F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 63F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected.