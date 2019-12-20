From Staff Reports
ARLINGTON — For the third time in four seasons and the seventh time in 13 campaigns under head coach Scott Surratt, the Carthage Bulldogs are state champions.
The Bulldogs completed a perfect season Friday, rallying for a 42-28 win over Waco La Vega to win the Class 4A Division I state championship at AT&T Stadium.
Carthage finishes the season 16-0, while La Vega ends the year at 14-2.
La Vega took an early lead, but the score was tied at 7 and 14 before the Bulldogs took the lead for good late in the first half on a touchdown pass from Kai Horton to Kelvontay Dixon. That duo later hooked up for a touchdown strike on Carthage’s first possession of the second half, and the countdown to state championship No. 7 was on.
The 2019 squad joins the 2008, 2009, 2010, 2013, 2016 and 2017 Carthage teams as state champions.