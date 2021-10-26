Lindale and Carlisle stood tallest Tuesday at Pirate Stadium in Longview, capturing state UIL military marching band championships.
In the 4A competition, the order of finish in the final was Lindale, Henderson, Gilmer, Vidor and Carthage. Eliminated during the preliminary round were Chapel Hill, Bullard, Pittsburg, Hardin-Jefferson, Van and Center.
In the Class 1A/2A competition, the order of finish was Carlisle, Timpson, Beckville and Union Grove.
The competition will continue Wednesday at 3 p.m., with the Class 3A and Class 5A/6A competitions. Because of the threat of inclement weather, the schedule has been altered.
