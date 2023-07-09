Longview, TX (75601)

Today

Cloudy early with scattered thunderstorms developing this afternoon. A few storms may be severe. High 88F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening with thunderstorms becoming likely overnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 73F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.