Longtime Texas state representative Jay Dean has announced a bid for re-election.
Dean, whose District 7 includes Gregg, Harrison and Marion counties, has served in the state legislature since 2017.
In his campaign announcement, Dean touted his role in "passing important legislation to lower taxes, improve border security, shut down the 'woke' radical agenda, improve the education and safety of Texas students, lower electric bills, and keep the Texas economy strong."
Dean said he is now working to pass the biggest property tax cut of any state in history by ensuring $17.6 billion is set aside in the state budget for tax relief. The final tax relief plan is under negotiation during the special session. The state representative said he also worked to improve highways, water supplies, and electrical infrastructure.
“When some states increase tax revenue, they make government bigger, which eventually kills the economy,” said Dean. “I am trying to give tax dollars back to taxpayers and to make government more efficient. The big winners are Texans. This is a historic opportunity to get this right, and that is why I am running for re-election.”
Dean also touted the passage of "the most aggressive bans against efforts by woke radicals to sexualize children," through legislation that "helped ban gender mutilation surgeries on children, kept pornography out of schools, put an end to so-called gender identity instruction for children, and stopped biological men from competing in women’s sports."
“We do not need to wait until more damage is done to stop these things,” said Dean.
Dean also highlighted the addition of $5 billion toward securing the border.
“The Biden administration is not doing its job, and people are suffering. We had to step in and work hard to close his open border,” said Dean.
Dean and his wife, Pokie, live in Longview, where Dean once served as mayor.