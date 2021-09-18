Longview, TX (75601)

Today

Isolated thunderstorms this evening followed by a few showers overnight. Low near 70F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%..

Tonight

Isolated thunderstorms this evening followed by a few showers overnight. Low near 70F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.