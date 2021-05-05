With less than a month left in the legislative session — and Texas Republicans split on which package of proposals might cross the finish line — Hewlett-Packard, Microsoft, Unilever, Patagonia and two dozen other companies are urging state lawmakers not to pass new restrictions on voting.
State Sen. Bryan Hughes, R-Mineola, is the author of the Senate version of the legislation.
In the biggest pushback so far by business against the GOP’s legislative bid to ratchet up state voting rules, national companies joined in a statement voicing their opposition Tuesday with local businesses and several local chambers of commerce representing LGBTQ, Hispanic and Black members of the business community.
“We stand together, as a nonpartisan coalition, calling on all elected leaders in Texas to support reforms that make democracy more accessible and oppose any changes that would restrict eligible voters’ access to the ballot,” the businesses wrote in their letter. “We urge business and civic leaders to join us as we call upon lawmakers to uphold our ever elusive core democratic principle: equality. By supporting a stronger trustworthy democracy, we will elevate our economy.”
The statement does not address specific legislation, but comes as Texas Republicans press forward with bills in the name of “election integrity” and warnings from voting rights advocates and lawyers that many of them would be disproportionately harmful to voters of color.
Following the recent passage of new restrictions in Georgia, major corporations began responding to criticism about staying out of that fight by largely coalescing around joint statements that generally stated their opposition to election changes that make it harder to vote.
Fort Worth-based American Airlines and Dell Technologies, headquartered in Round Rock stood alone in declaring their opposition to specific Republicans’ legislative proposals that would further restrict voting in the state.
The airline, which also signed onto Tuesday’s statement, took aim at Hughes’ Senate Bill 7, one of the broadest pieces of voting legislation this year that restricts early voting rules and hours, how voters can receive applications to vote by mail and the distribution of polling places in diverse urban areas, among several other provisions. Dell came out against House Bill 6, which makes it a state jail felony for local election officials to distribute unsolicited applications to vote by mail, requires people assisting voters to disclose the reason a voter needs help casting a ballot — even if it’s for medical reasons — and enhances criminal liability for election workers’ treatment of partisan poll watchers.
Microsoft previously raised concerns with HB 6’s prohibition on proactively sending vote-by-mail applications — an initiative taken up by several Texas counties last year as voters sought to avoid the dangers of in-person voting during a pandemic.
Both favored by leadership in each chamber, SB 7 and HB 6 are the centerpieces of Texas Republicans’ effort this year to enhance voting restrictions following the 2020 election.
Both bills have faced intense pushback from local leaders, Democrats, civil rights groups and advocates for people with disabilities. That collective opposition has centered on concerns that the legislation will almost certainly make voting harder for groups Texas’ voting rules have long marginalized — voters of color, voters with disabilities, voters with limited English proficiency — or violate federal safeguards for those voters.
Some of those advocates have urged corporate America to wade into their push to stop the bills from advancing in the Republican-controlled Legislature — a campaign that has harkened back to 2017 when corporate outcry to a so-called “bathroom bill” to restrict transgender Texans’ access to public facilities helped stopped that measure from passing. But the business response to proposed voting restrictions in Texas has so far fallen short of that.
As the fight over new restrictions moved from Georgia to Texas, the state’s Republican leadership moved to quickly condemn businesses scrutinizing the proposals under consideration during the 2021 legislative session.
Gov. Greg Abbott — who declared “election integrity” a legislative priority — backed out of throwing out the ceremonial first pitch at the Texas Rangers’ home opening game and said he would boycott any other Major League Baseball events over its decision to pull the All-Star Game from Georgia in response to new voting restrictions there. Calling it “absolutely ridiculous” for the MLB to take a position on the Georgia law, Abbott in a Fox News television interview indicated he was sending a message to Texas-based companies and others eyeing a move to the state — and the financial incentives that are often used to lure them.
Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick angrily targeted American Airlines during a press conference in which he described those raising concerns of voter suppression a “nest of liars.”
In the Texas House, the possible retribution for companies that have come out against the bills has been mostly symbolic so far. Republicans sought to inject the dispute into the chamber’s consideration of the state’s massive budget bill last month, offering amendments to withhold state funds from businesses that publicly opposed legislation “related to election integrity.” Those proposals were ultimately kept off the budget.
As the legislation stands now, SB 7 is a duplicate version of HB 6 following a House Elections Committee vote to gut the Senate legislation and rewrite it, but the Senate can still revive its priorities. The full House may debate the bill as early as this week, but the final version of SB 7 will likely be decided behind closed doors.
Patrick and Phelan have separately defended the proposals as reforms to make elections more consistent throughout the state. But Patrick has deemed SB 7 a legislative priority while Phelan has said he supports the proposals from HB 6 that replaced the original language in the Senate legislation.
The reconstituted SB 7 is likely headed to a conference committee made up by members of the two chambers who will work to consolidate the differences between the two versions of the bill — and possibly bring back its original restrictions.
In a statement Monday, Hughes cheered its advancement in the House and waved at the possibility of a deal on the bill.
“We are working together in this process and trust that the final product of SB7 will be a great collaborative piece of legislation that makes it easy to vote and hard to cheat,” he said.— This story was trimmed for length.