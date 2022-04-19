Gov. Greg Abbott and U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz are finding themselves increasingly at odds as they try to shape the next Republican majority in the Texas House, splitting their endorsements in a host of primary runoffs in which candidates appear to differ on “school choice.”
In recent days, Cruz has endorsed five opponents to Abbott-backed candidates in primary runoffs for the state House, all within a couple weeks after the governor announced his endorsement in each race. Cruz had already endorsed a challenger to an Abbott-backed incumbent before the primary, tallying six total runoffs in which they are now on opposite sides.
The dueling endorsements are raising eyebrows since Abbott and Cruz tend to align politically. But both are ambitious Republicans — each has left the door open to running for president in 2024 — and Cruz appears to be flexing his well-documented affinity for candidates who support school choice, a term Republicans have used for several years to describe programs that give parents state money to send their kids to schools outside of the state’s public education system.
“Sen. Cruz believes that school choice is the most important domestic issue in the country,” Cruz spokesperson Steve Guest said in a statement. “He doesn't hesitate to endorse and support candidates in primaries that will fight for school choice across Texas.”
Most notably, Abbott and Cruz are on opposite sides of two runoffs in which incumbents — state Reps. Kyle Kacal of College Station and Glenn Rogers of Graford — face challengers who would be reliable votes for school choice. Abbott has backed the incumbents while Cruz has endorsed Ben Bius, who is challenging Kacal, and Mike Olcott, who is running against Rogers.
In a sign of how important the runoffs are to school choice advocates, a national group called the School Freedom Fund is launching TV ads Wednesday against both Kacal and Rogers. The 30-second spots bash Kacal as the “most liberal Republican in the Texas House” and tell voters that Rogers is “beholden to education union bosses working against you,” referring to his support from groups like the Texas chapter of the American Federation of Teachers.
The School Freedom Fund — a super PAC affiliated with the Club for Growth, a national conservative group — said it is spending $220,000 in the Kacal-Bius runoff and $92,000 in the race between Rogers and Olcott. It’s airing the ads on Fox News and radio stations.
“Standing against school choice is standing on the wrong side of history,” School Freedom Fund’s president, David McIntosh, said in a statement.
Also driving the tension is the fact that two of the runoff candidates that Abbott has backed — Justin Berry in House District 19 and Barron Casteel in House District 73 — were endorsed in January by the Texas AFT, a union that school choice advocates see as an obstacle to their cause. Cruz has endorsed both of their opponents — Ellen Troxclair, who is running against Berry, and Carrie Isaac, who is running against Casteel.
Cruz has spoken openly about his thinking when it comes to endorsements. In January, he said that if someone voted against school choice, the chances of them getting his endorsement are “essentially zero.” And if someone supports school choice, Cruz added, he will consider “engaging and engaging hard.”
Abbott’s runoff endorsement strategy is not as obvious and his picks have left some school choice activists frustrated. He has generally supported the concept and, earlier this year, he predicted that in the next legislative session Texans will see a “stronger, swifter, more powerful movement advocating school choice than you've ever seen in the history of the state of Texas.”
Abbott’s picks in the runoff are largely seen as the more mainstream Republicans in each matchup. And they come after Abbott weathered more than a year of nagging criticism from his right — over his pandemic response and his legislative agenda — that ultimately culminated in a decisive March primary win.
“Governor Abbott supports the best candidates for office who will fight for the people of Texas, defend our conservative values, and secure the future of our state for