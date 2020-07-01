Doctors urge GOP to halt Texas convention as virus surges

From wire reports
As the Texas GOP presses ahead with plans for a July convention amid a surge in coronavirus cases, the state’s largest medical group Tuesday urged the party to reconsider before Republican activists flock to Houston, which has become one of the nation’s most troubling hot spots.
The request came as Texas set a new record high for COVID-19 cases Tuesday and as Gov. Greg Abbott ordered a stop to elective surgeries and other procedures in four South Texas counties that are seeing a rapid surge of cases and hospitalizations.
The state’s Republican leaders have maintained that the three-day convention, which typically draws thousands of attendees, will go forward and that face coverings will not be mandated, even as Abbott urges the public to wear them.
The new plea from the Texas Medical Association, which says it represents more than 50,000 doctors and medical students, amounts to one of the most visible calls yet for Republicans to cancel their in-person convention. The organization is also a sponsor of the convention, which is scheduled to begin July 16.
“While much of our state has so far been spared the brunt of the coronavirus attack, our metropolitan areas in general — and Houston in particular — are now among the national epicenters of current COVID-19 outbreaks,” the group’s president, Dr. Diana Fite, wrote in a letter to Texas GOP officials.
She continued: “This is just not the time to bring thousands of the party faithful from around the state to an indoor meeting in a county that, as I write, reports more than 18,000 active COVID-19 cases.”
Texas health officials on Tuesday reported a daily state record of nearly 7,000 new confirmed coronavirus cases and more than 6,500 hospitalized COVID-19 patients, which is also a state high.
Texas GOP Chairman James Dickey, who previously described the convention as a chance to “lead the way” in promoting personal responsibility, issued a statement in which he thanked the doctors for the letter but was noncommittal about whether it would lead to any changes.
“We are taking all input from those involved with our Convention, including that from our party leadership and our delegates, very seriously,” Dickey said.
Meanwhile, Abbott’s ban on elective surgeries and other procedures was extended to Cameron, Hidalgo, Nueces and Webb counties. Last week, Abbott banned those procedures in Bexar, Dallas, Harris and Travis counties.
The four counties added Tuesday to the ban are the hardest hit by COVID-19 in South Texas. As of Monday, Nueces County had total 1,915 cases; Cameron County had 2,183 cases; Hidalgo County 3,294 cases, and Webb County 1,457 cases.
In the Lower Rio Grande Valley, a trauma service region that includes Cameron and Hidalgo counties, 45 ICU beds were available as of Monday.
On Monday, two South Texas Democrats, U.S. Reps. Filemon Vela and Vicente Gonzalez, asked Abbott in a letter to send National Guard forces in the Rio Grande Valley and shift the troops that are there for border protection to provide medical support. On the same day, Cameron County Judge Eddie Treviño implemented a curfew and closed beaches, given the “exponential rate of people being admitted to area hospitals due to COVID-19.”
Abbott previously issued a statewide elective surgery ban. That one lasted about a month before Abbott eased it in late April, allowing hospitals to resume nonessential procedures under certain conditions, as long as 15% of beds were reserved for coronavirus patients.