A growing number of Texas Republicans are pushing for lawmakers to return to the state Capitol for a fourth overtime round of legislating to pass laws banning COVID-19 vaccine mandates.
As those calls continue to build, it remains unclear whether Gov. Greg Abbott — the only official with the power to convene special sessions — will order state lawmakers back to Austin and what issues he would include on the agenda.
Lawmakers already met for the biennial regular session that ended in May before convening for three special sessions over the summer and into this fall to tackle redistricting along with a number of GOP priorities, including a law that further tightens the state’s election rules.
Abbott last week declined to say whether he intends to call another special session, but he left the door open, reminding reporters at a news conference that one “can be called anytime.” On Monday, an Abbott spokesperson referred to a previous statement from the governor’s office that said “there is no need for another special session at this time.”
Still, at least two dozen Republican lawmakers have so far called for a fourth special session, with many focusing on efforts to ban vaccine mandates. Abbott had named it as a late priority in the third special session that ended in October, but legislation that would have banned any Texas entity from mandating the COVID-19 vaccine for employees failed to gain traction in both chambers after business groups rallied against the proposal.
Another Abbott priority — increasing the penalty for illegal voting — also did not pass in the last special session. The governor called for the stiffer penalty weeks after he signed into law a bill that reduced it. Shortly after the Legislature adjourned the third special session, Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, the Republican leader of the state Senate, pushed for another session to focus on that as well as passing an election audit bill.
Meanwhile, House Speaker Dade Phelan, the Beaumont Republican who heads the lower chamber, has not weighed in on whether he supports a fourth session, saying through a spokesperson that the decision to convene a special session is up to Abbott.
While Patrick’s push for another special session last month focused on those elections-related issues, other Republicans in recent weeks have rallied largely around banning vaccine mandates. The lieutenant governor's office did not respond to a request for comment about whether Patrick supports adding the vaccine mandates issue to a potential special session agenda.
In October, Abbott issued an executive order outlawing COVID-19 vaccine requirements by any entity in Texas, including private businesses and health care facilities. The governor has said his order will remain in place until lawmakers pass a bill related to the issue.
In the meantime, the state has sued the Biden administration over its coronavirus vaccine mandates for federal contractors, private businesses and health care workers.
Meanwhile, the Republican Party of Texas, which last month called for a fourth special session, is campaigning on a “Four-Day 4th,” referring to a four-day special session. The group says that short of a stretch would be all that’s needed to address vaccine mandates.
“We know legislators are tired and nobody wants an extended special session,” Texas GOP Chair Matt Rinaldi said in an interview Monday, pointing to states such as Tennessee and Florida that recently passed legislation on vaccine mandates on short timelines.
As of Tuesday, at least 25 GOP state lawmakers have publicly called for a special session related to banning vaccine mandates. While those calls began with members aligned with the further right faction of the party, other Republicans have in recent days also signaled support, including state Rep. Tom Oliverson of Cypress, who tweeted last week that “medical decisions should be made by the individual, not by their employer or the government.”
Oliverson, an anesthesiologist, said Tuesday that lawmakers during the third special session didn’t have enough time to work on the issue or “build consensus around an approach.”
“I think there’s an appetite to do something,” Oliverson said. “I don’t know exactly what that something will be. I don’t think this is a conversation you have quickly — it needs that full process of deliberation, a kind of let the cream rise to the top sort of thing.”
Another House Republican, state Rep. Briscoe Cain of Deer Park, has also called for a fourth special session over banning vaccine mandates, writing in an Oct. 26 Facebook post that he was ready to return to Austin despite spending the past 10 months in the state’s capital.
“While I am happy to be home after three special sessions in Austin,” Cain wrote, “I would happily return to Austin if called upon to protect the rights of my fellow Texans.”