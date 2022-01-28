SAN ANTONIO — A massive, detailed painting depicting the Alamo during the height of the 1836 battle will be displayed in a new exhibit hall targeted for completion late this year, Alamo officials said.
Georgia artist Mark Lemon said his work, “The Storming of the Alamo, March 6, 1836,” will be moved from its current home at Alamo Beer Co., a brewery on the near East Side, to the $20 million Alamo Exhibit Hall & Collections Building.
Some of the 400-plus battle-era artifacts donated by rock music icon Phil Collins also will be exhibited in the building, which is now under construction on the northeast corner of the Alamo grounds.
Eugene Simor, CEO and founder of Alamo Beer, where the painting has been displayed in a conference room for nearly seven years, called Lemon’s work “a wonderful piece of art” whose scope and imagery prompt people to draw close and study it.
“Whenever guests come over, they see it, and everybody finds something different in the painting because it’s so detailed and is very historically accurate,” Simor said.
The nonprofit Alamo Trust operates the historic mission and battle site. Lemon said he hasn’t yet received and signed a contract to sell the painting. Nor has the trust or the artist released details of an agreement to display it. But trust spokesman Kevin Femmel confirmed that Alamo officials plan to exhibit the work somewhere in the new building.
The painting, which is 8 feet high and 15 feet wide, depicts a bird’s-eye view of the Alamo from the northwest about 20 minutes into the early morning battle, when Mexican forces began to overrun the walls of the compound as the first rays of sunlight met the horizon.
Lemon has called it “the largest painting in the world that shows the entire battle going on.”
He consulted Alamo researchers to provide as much visual accuracy as possible, from colors of uniforms to roads and adobe structures around the compound.
The painting depicts some 1,300 Mexican soldiers and about 200 Texian and Tejano combatants. Identifiable figures include Alamo commander William Barret Travis, mortally wounded by cannon fire along the north wall; David Crockett, firing a rifle near the west wall; Mexican Col. José Maria Romero, atop the east wall; and Mexican Gen. Martín Perfecto de Cos outside the west wall.
Lemon, 66, an Alamo aficionado and former Navy officer, has said he spent 3,500 hours over 14 months painting the work in his garage in an Atlanta suburb. He stood on a ladder to paint the sky and squatted, knelt or lay down to add details near the bottom. He said he endured eye strain, an arthritic wrist and a painful bout of shingles before finishing the work.
Lemon created the painting without a commission.
When he started looking for a buyer, he contacted Simor. He knew Alamo Beer was using the Alamo as part of its branding.
Simor was interested, but the $75,000 asking price was too high for him.
“I told him, I’m not Budweiser. I’m just a little local guy,” he recalled.
Simor agreed to display the work at his brewery “in hopes that it could find the right place here in San Antonio.” He paid $4,000 to have it shipped 900 miles by truck, just in time for the brewery’s 2015 grand opening.
Since then, a collaborative effort involving the city, state and private fundraisers to improve and update the Alamo site has evolved into a nearly $400 million project that includes the 24,000-square-foot exhibit hall and collections building and a 100,000-square-foot museum and visitor center set to open in 2026.
“I’m really happy that he was able to get it to the folks at the Alamo. It think it’s going to be the perfect location for that piece,” Simor said. “It gave us a lot of pride to be able to display it.”
Also to be displayed in the new exhibit hall is a 15-by-13-foot Alamo diorama built by Lemon. Collins had the piece transported to San Antonio in 2009. Alamo officials have said it will be restored and exhibited on the building’s ground floor.
Lemon spent 10 years as an active-duty naval officer. He later was an investigator for the Naval Criminal Investigative Service before becoming a private eye. All that time, he drew and painted on the side, often taking commissions for portraits, paintings, book cover illustrations and murals.
His previous Alamo works include “The Dawn of Texas,” which depicts a sunrise behind the mission-fort. The work, which is 6 feet tall and 12 feet wide, hung in the lobby of the Emily Morgan Hotel under a five-year agreement that expired in 2017. Lemon then sold it to a private collector.