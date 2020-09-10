Several Longview-area elected officials said on social media Thursday that they have signed a pledge against defunding police departments, some even posting photos at the urging of Gov. Greg Abbott.
Abbott on Wednesday called on all Texas candidates in the November election to sign a pledge “backing the blue" and asked Texas candidates of any party affiliation to sign against “defunding our police departments” and post it on social media Thursday.
The effort was inspired by the Austin City Council voting in August to cut about $20 million from its police department and redirect the funds to things like housing and emergency response.
Abbott responded by proposing legislation that would freeze property tax revenues for any city that cuts funding from police departments. He later said he is considering legislation that, if passed, would allow the state to take over the Austin Police Department, controlling its operations and budget decisions, at the city’s expense.
State Rep. Jay Dean, R-Longview, posted Thursday afternoon on his campaign Facebook page a photo of himself signing the pledge and a separate image of the signed pledge.
On Wednesday, he shared Abbott’s video about the pledge, said he had signed it and encouraged others to do so as well.
“We need to send a clear message that Texas supports our law enforcement,” Dean, a former Longview mayor, wrote in the post.
His District 9 counterpart, state Rep. Chris Paddie, R-Marshall, posted on Twitter that he had signed Abbott’s pledge, adding that it was important to support the effort.
“With radical socialists in many cities right here in Texas trying to defund our law enforcement agencies, we must take a stand,” he wrote.
State Sen. Bryan Hughes, R-Mineola, also posted a picture on Facebook of himself signing the pledge and emphasized the importance of standing with law enforcement.
“Proud to join Gov.Greg Abbott and my fellow Texans in signing the Back the Blue Pledge,” he said. “Law Enforcement has our back and we need to have theirs. Now more than ever.”
The Republican Party of Gregg County Facebook page shared photos of signed pledges by Sheriff Maxey Cerliano and Longview City Council District 3 candidate Darrin Rudolph.
“It is particularly offensive that some cities are disrespecting and even defunding our law enforcement agencies in communities across the state,” Abbott said at a news conference Thursday at Austin Police Association headquarters, where he signed the pledge. “Cities must prioritize public safety.”
Defunding efforts among Texas city officials largely aim to redirect some city money away from police departments and instead put it toward things like housing assistance and mental health services that can combat the root causes of many crimes. Advocates for the movement say shifting funds aims to remedy the racism, segregation and poverty often fueling tense relations between law enforcement and residents of color in the first place.
Abbott, asked at the Thursday news conference for his definition of “defunding the police,” said it’s “exactly what the city of Austin has done, exactly what Dallas City Council voted to do last night.”
Abbott has praised Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson, previously a Democratic state representative, for his push to swap a Dallas City Council proposal that would cut $7 million from police overtime by instead cutting salaries from other city employees, focusing on the highest-paid officials. Johnson’s amendment failed Wednesday night, keeping the relatively small overtime cut in the budget that council members will vote on later this month. Dallas’ police budget is more than $500 million.
Austin Mayor Steve Adler also said in a statement Thursday that he did not consider Austin's budget cut "defunding," which he said city leaders did not support. Other Democrats said “defunding police” doesn’t have a swell of support. But they have been unclear on whether they’re referring to fully dissolving departments or redirecting any amount from policing toward other services.