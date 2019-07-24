Associated Press
PORT BOLIVAR — Some hurricane-damaged World War I bunkers in Southeast Texas that have been undergoing renovations since 2015 got some visitors this past weekend.
Bunker sections of historic Fort Travis at the Bolivar Peninsula park were opened for visits Saturday. They had filled with sand during Hurricane Ike in 2008.
Fort Travis, near the Port Bolivar lighthouse, was established on federal property in 1898. The fort was an artillery training center during World War I and in World War II was a lookout to protect the Houston Ship Channel.
The site was sold to Galveston County in 1973.
Members of the Galveston County Historical Commission assisted with the Saturday tours. Chairman Ralph Stenzel said about 40 volunteers helped with renovations.