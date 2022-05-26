LUFKIN — Firefighters from departments across East Texas took to the Pineywoods recently to get a taste of what it is like to fight a wildland fire.
The firefighters spent a week learning wildland firefighting techniques as the Texas A&M Forest Service hosted the 2022 East Texas Interagency Wildfire and Incident Management Academy.
The purpose of the academy is to provide wildland firefighting courses to firefighters from local, state and federal entities that utilize the National Wildfire Coordinating Group standards. This annual training academy provides a variety of wildland firefighting courses that cover everything from basic firefighting techniques to advanced firefighting tactics and leadership skills.
When it comes to wildfires in East Texas, structural firefighters are normally who get called first, which is why this training is so important for them, said Ryan Burns, WUI coordinator for the Texas A&M Forest Service.
“They’ll get called to a brush fire, or even a house fire that might start getting into the woods if the winds pick up,” he said.
Firefighters took the Basic Firefighter/Intro to Wildland Fire Behavior, which involves classroom lectures and applied training out in the field and exposes students to the physical and technical demands the job requires.
Those participating in the program spent a day encountering field exercises including fireline construction, water hose laying techniques, tool sharpening and fire shelter deployment practice.
Sterling Davis from Spring Fire Department said his experience with the field exercises had been going well.
“We’re basically doing a culmination of everything that we’ve done this past week in regard to wildland fire, containing and controlling the fire,” he said. “This morning, we simulated how we would get a briefing from the incident control officer, and from there, we were split up into our groups and given a task to perform on that fire line to simulate controlling the wildfire.”
Jonathan Hart, also with the Spring Fire Department, said the week had been a whole new experience because fighting wildfires is completely different from fighting structural fires.
“We’re out here in the woods — we’re usually inside of a house. It’s a lot harder work I would say for a longer, extended amount of time,” he said. “It’s a lot different. It’s a cool experience though. I’m working in a different capacity than I normally do.”
Jeremy Minter with the Texas A&M Forestry Service said the week was a thrill ride, but he was enjoying it.
“This is my dream job — I love being outside. I’ve been volunteering for almost 10 years now,” he said. “I came structurally certified — I was a firefighter EMT, now I’m coming to the wild side of it.”
Davis also loves being a public service employee — he is a former veteran and has been with Spring Fire Department for about three and a half years, he said. He is eager to increase his firefighting skills so he can better help people, he said.
“For this class, we sent about 10 guys altogether so that we can be readily available when any (Texas Intrastate Fire Mutual Aid System) action comes up and that way we can provide our services and continue helping out the best we can,” he said.
Hart expressed the same joy in building up his skill set because he will be better able to help people.
“There’s a lot of different ways you can fight fire and help people, and I love doing it,” he said. “It’s one of those things where the more ways I can help people, the better off I am, the better I can help my community.”