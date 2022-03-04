SAN ANTONIO — In a typical year, things get busier at Dixie Flag and Banner Co. before Memorial Day weekend and stay that way through July 4, with the U.S. and Texas colors driving sales. But sometimes demand can run nearly as high for flags of other nations.
Take Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
The store on the Interstate 35 frontage road northeast of downtown is fielding a lot of calls from people who want to fly the blue and yellow banner of Ukraine out of admiration for its beleaguered democracy and sympathy for its underdog resistance.
But there were none in stock when the demand for them shot up this past Friday. The calls have only increased as the fighting has raged. Deliveries from outside suppliers are arriving this week, and the company is manufacturing its own — as fast as it can — in a back room.
The store has some hand-held flags of the other party to the conflict, but consumers have shown no interest in the Russian option.
“I believe people are trying to show their support for Ukraine, and I’m guessing that since people aren’t calling and asking for the Russian flag that there is not as much support for Russia from our customer base,” said Vanessa Van de Putte, the company’s president and CEO.
Putting Ukraine’s colors together on Singer sewing machines that date to the 1940s are seamstresses such as Estella Delgado, 71, who’s seen it all during 33 years on the job.
“That’s how the business works,” she said.
Van de Putte said two of her national suppliers have run out of Ukrainian flags. The company produced and sold around 10 of them this past Saturday, when the store was open for four hours.
The price of a 3-foot-by-5-foot Ukrainian flag is about $35. The simplicity of its design makes it less expensive than the $48.56 American flag of the same size, but supply and demand are major factors.
Supply is still catching up with demand. There’s no cheap option.
“I’d say it would still be like in the 30 and 40 (dollar) range. … And this includes someone coming in wanting to get a little hand-held flag to people who want to display at their home,” Van de Putte said. “I think it would be higher than normal. Whenever there’s any sort of tragedy going on … usually we will get some requests, but I would say that this would be above that.”
The David vs. Goliath nature of the war has generated widespread sympathy for Ukraine and demand for its flag — just as news stories about truckers paralyzing cities in Canada to protest pandemic restrictions sold out Canada’s maple leaf flags along the northern U.S. border only a couple of weeks ago, said Barry Casey, the president of the National Independent Flag Dealers Association.
“I guess my observation would be, when people want to express their support for a country or a cause … you do that visually, with a flag,” said Casey, owner of Betsy Ross Flag Girl Inc. in Dallas.
Van de Putte had her own theory.
“I think it depends on the person, but it could be for cultural reasons, like cultural pride and identity, especially for military because of the patriotic element of it,” she said. “But in general, all kinds of flags are symbols, and so I think people buy them for personal reasons.”
Asked how long the sales boom will last, Van de Putte replied, “As long as there is conflict.”
“The hope is that that conflict gets resolved,” she added. “But as long as fighting continues, there will be continued interest.”