The Texas House on Thursday approved a $302.6 billion state spending plan for the next two years, sending to the Senate a proposal that would bring pay raises to state employees, as well as tax cuts and more mental health services to millions of residents.
The plan pushes some $136.9 billion in general revenue to some of the state GOP leadership’s biggest priorities for the next two years, including $17.5 billion for property tax cuts, $5 billion in new money for schools and $4.6 billion on border security.
The budget plan also leaves tens of billions of dollars in unspent general revenue available after record-breaking tax collections left the state flush with more cash than ever before. That includes a $37.2 billion surplus higher than the entire budgets of 24 states.
House Bill 1 passed on a vote of 136-10, with a handful of Democrats and two Republicans, Rep. Tony Tinderholt of Arlington and Rep. Brian Harrison of Midlothian, voting against it.
“I am extremely proud of the work that we’ve done,” House Appropriations Committee Chair Greg Bonnen said at the end of a surprisingly short, fairly good-natured day of debate. “This bill provides historic investments in property tax relief and public education … higher education and infrastructure critical to our state.”
Some lawmakers who voted against the budget bill cited reasons that included too little cash for public schools and teachers, as well as a ban on diversity, equity and inclusion programs.
“I’ve never voted against a budget in all my years here,” said Rep. Gina Hinojosa, D-Austin, who was president of the Austin ISD school board before winning election to the House in 2016. “For parents, for moms all across the state, who know that our public schools are in desperate need.”
Other Democrats voted for the bill because they liked some of its aspects and wanted to support those efforts. Rep. Donna Howard, an Austin Democrat and member of the House Appropriations Committee, said the budget bill includes nearly $20 billion in new spending.
“I think we need to go forward with it and continue to work on it and make sure we get more that addresses the needs of Texas,” Howard said.
House members also approved on a 147-1 vote a $14 billion emergency spending bill for the current cycle that spends $1.6 billion on school safety, $3.5 billion for cost-of-living pension increases for retired teachers, $400 million for flood mitigation projects and $1.5 billion for the Texas Semiconductor Innovation Fund.
An attempt to expand access to Medicaid in the emergency bill, which Democratic supporters said would provide up to 1.5 million Texans with health insurance, was voted down on a party line vote of 83-65.
The emergency spending bill now goes into a conference committee for the chambers to work out their differences.
The day brought a decisive blow to at least one A-list priority for Gov. Greg Abbott and Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick when a bipartisan coalition of House members enacted a ban on state funds going to private school vouchers.
Taken a few hours before the Senate approved a bill that would implement such a program, the 86-52 House vote on that amendment signaled an uphill battle for the effort in the House, which has for years rejected programs that allow public school funds to be used at private schools.