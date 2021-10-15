The Texas House approved legislation Thursday that would restrict transgender student athlete participation in school sports, clearing a notable hurdle for supporters of the measure after similar legislation sailed through the Senate and stalled in the House three times prior this year.
House Bill 25, authored by state Rep. Valoree Swanson, R-Spring, passed with a 76-54 vote. Before Thursday’s vote, House Speaker Dade Phelan signaled that the House would have enough votes to pass the restrictive sports legislation. The bill will now head to the Senate, where it is expected to pass.
Under HB 25, student athletes in K-12 public schools would be required to compete on sports teams that correspond with the sex listed on their birth certificate received at or near the time of their birth.
The University Interscholastic League, which governs school sports in Texas, already requires that an athlete’s gender be determined by the sex listed on their birth certificate. Swanson has said HB 25 would simply “codify” existing UIL rules. However, UIL recognizes any legally modified birth certificates. That policy could accommodate someone who may have had their birth certificate changed to match their gender identity, which can sometimes be an arduous process.
HB 25 would not allow recognition of these legally modified birth certificates unless changes were made because of a clerical error. It’s not clear though how it will be determined if a birth certificate has been legally modified or not. According to the UIL, the process for checking student birth certificates is left up to schools and districts, not the UIL.
Transgender advocates and parents of transgender children have argued that HB 25 unfairly targets children who may see sports as a refuge.
Proponents of the legislation have said that HB 25 does not completely bar transgender children from participation in school sports, but it requires them to play on teams consistent with their sex assigned at birth.
“This is all about girls and protecting them in our UIL sports,” Swanson said Thursday on the House floor.
During a news conference on Wednesday, Swanson, other Republican legislators and outside organizations said the measure is needed so cisgender girls are not displaced on sports teams by transgender girls. LGBTQ advocates say there’s been little evidence in the state of Texas to support this argument.