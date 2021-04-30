The Texas House on Thursday quickly gave preliminary approval to three police reform measures that are part of a sweeping set of legislation following the in-custody murder of George Floyd last year.
The bills would require Texas law enforcement agencies to implement more uniform and substantive disciplinary actions for officer misconduct, bar officers from arresting people for fine-only traffic offenses and require corroboration of undercover officer testimony.
State Rep. Senfronia Thompson, lead author of the bills and the omnibus George Floyd Act, said the disciplinary measure was about fairness and accountability.
“The bill is by no means a cookie cutter process,” said Thompson, D-Houston. “Every case of officers’ misconduct is different. But so are other crimes in this state.”
The approved measures will head to the more conservative Senate after a final vote in the House. The upper chamber has also passed targeted pieces of Texas’ George Floyd Act — though only those that are also supported by police unions. The measure on officer discipline is strongly opposed by major police unions.
Last week, the state Senate unanimously approved two bills to require officers to intervene if another is using illegal force and instruct officers to provide first aid and call ambulances for injured people. On Wednesday, the upper chamber passed a bill to restrict police chokeholds.
“We need to continue to pass legislation that reforms how all police officers operate, not just bad apples,” state Sen. Borris Miles, D-Houston, said on the Senate floor Wednesday.
Floyd, a Black man from Houston, was killed last May in Minneapolis when former officer Derek Chauvin knelt on his neck long past the point of Floyd losing consciousness. The death, captured by a bystander on video, sparked uprisings across the country against police brutality and racial injustice. Since then, lawmakers in Congress and in state legislatures have pushed for policing reforms in Floyd’s name.
Texas’ George Floyd Act was announced by the Texas Legislative Black Caucus before the current legislative session. The omnibus bill includes the six standalone pieces that have since passed either the House or Senate, but it also would require agencies to adopt use of force policies that emphasized deescalation and take away police officers’ qualified immunity, a legal shield from state civil rights lawsuits.
The Floyd Act itself has stalled in committee, along with standalone bills on those two provisions. And it’s unclear how the separate measures passed by each the House and Senate will fare in the other chamber.
But after Chauvin was found guilty of murder last week, police reform activists felt a shift away from stagnation. Two days later, the Senate passed its first two pieces of the George Floyd Act.
On Thursday, the House first gave preliminary approval to House Bill 829 regarding officer discipline. HB 829 would require law enforcement agencies to adopt a set schedule of disciplinary actions to impose on officers based on the current wrongdoing and the officer’s prior record of misconduct. The actions would range from written warnings to firings.
Notably, police union agreements would not be able to supersede any disciplinary action that stemmed from an adopted schedule. And in appeals, where fired officers are often reinstated, action taken under the disciplinary schedules would be required to be found reasonable. The Combined Law Enforcement Associations of Texas, a major police union in the state, passed out opposition memos in the Capitol before Thursday saying a discipline is “not a cookie cutter process” and that a set schedule is “problematic at best.”