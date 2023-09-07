DALLAS — Texas implemented a statewide lockdown of its jails and prisons Wednesday in response to growing cases of contraband and killings behind bars, state officials announced.
While contraband and violence are not unheard of in Texas correctional facilities, statewide lockdowns are highly unusual. The lockdown applies to all 98 facilities within the Texas Department of Criminal Justice, including psychiatric and substance abuse facilities.
In a statement, the department said it will limit the movement of inmates and limit their contact with those outside the prison. Inmates and staff will undergo “intensified” searches to intercept contraband, as specialized search teams and narcotic dogs are deployed.
All visits will be canceled until further notice, the department said. Inmates will still have access to phones and tablets.
A timeline for the lockdown is not yet known, department spokesperson Amanda Hernandez said. Individual facilities will resume normal operations as comprehensive searches are completed.
State officials said the lockdown is necessary to ensure the safety of inmates and staff. So far this year, 16 homicides have been reported at TDCJ facilities, up from seven in 2022, Hernandez said.
Most of the killings are tied to illegal drugs, the department said, which have risen in volume over the last five years. In 2018, the department recorded 93 incidents of illegal drugs; so far this year, it has seen 363 such incidents.
Facilities have reported a substantial increase in paper soaked in methamphetamines or K2, a synthetic marijuana, being sent through mail.
To combat contraband, the department will adopt a digital mail program, in which all mail for inmates will be sorted, scanned and uploaded to the inmates’ tablets. Exceptions include legal and certified mail, books, magazines and packages.
Inmates who do not have a tablet will receive black and white printed copies of their letters.
“While no single effort can completely stop the transmission of dangerous contraband,” the department said in a statement, “we feel that every measure we can take to improve health and safety in our facilities is worth adopting.”
Texas operates 67 prisons and 16 jails, including Hutchins State Jail in Dallas, as well as several psychiatric, geriatric, medical and substance abuse facilities.