Texas lawmakers closed hiring loopholes and increased legal protections for parents facing child abuse investigations in attempts to improve the state’s troubled child welfare agency during the regular legislative session that ended May 29.
They chose not to use state funds to increase payments for relatives who care for foster kids, but they do want to use federal funds, if a proposed program gets created, to pay those caretakers more money.
The Texas Department of Family and Protective Services has struggled to care for the nearly 20,000 kids in its custody who have been removed from their parents’ homes. The agency can’t find placements with foster families, relative caregivers or residential facilities for all of the kids in its care. And in a long-running federal lawsuit against the state, court watchdogs found caseworkers were stretched thin, residential facilities housing kids were not in compliance with safety standards and the agency was not tracking child-on-child abuse.
The governor, the lieutenant governor and the speaker of the House all have significant influence over what legislation gets passed in any given legislative session. Yet none of the “Big Three” made the foster care system a priority for the regular session. That lack of support meant proposed changes competed against other pressing issues for lawmakers’ attention — and state dollars.
“Everyone says ... ‘I’m very concerned about kids in foster care and all the bad things that happen, but don’t ask me what to do about it. And don’t ask me to take away my funding priorities to pay for that,’” said state Rep. Gene Wu, a Houston Democrat and an attorney who represents parents battling Child Protective Services cases. “They won’t ever say that publicly. But that’s what is going through [legislative] members’ minds.”
For the 2022-23 state budget cycle, DFPS was allocated $4.58 billion. In the budget lawmakers passed for 2024-25, the funds for DFPS rose to $5.1 billion. That means the Texas Legislature gave more than $400 million of a state budget surplus to DFPS. The funding will be used to increase state payments to foster care providers.
Among the bills headed to the governor are House Bill 730, which would require CPS to inform parents facing abuse or neglect investigations about their right to an attorney, and Senate Bill 63, which would ban anonymous reports of abuse or neglect.
More than a year after a caretaker was accused of soliciting nude photos of children at a state foster care facility, the state Legislature approved Senate Bill 182, which would require DFPS employees to report criminal offenses committed by fellow employees.
All of these bills will become state law if Gov. Greg Abbott does not veto them by June 18.