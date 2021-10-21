Gov. Greg Abbott on Thursday picked as the state's new elections chief an attorney who briefly joined former President Donald Trump's legal team last year as it challenged the 2020 election results.
John Scott is also a former state litigator who defended Texas' strict voter ID law, which was eventually upheld after a federal judge found it was designed to intentionally discriminate against minorities.
His appointment as secretary of state troubled voting rights groups near the end of an already highly charged year in Texas over elections, and at a moment when Trump and GOP activists are pressuring Abbott to perform a full audit of the 2020 election results.
Scott also has ties to state Sen. Bryan Hughes, R-Mineola, who works for Scott's law firm
Scott, who has served in other roles for Abbott over the past decade, did not immediately return a phone message Thursday.
Shortly after President Joe Biden's victory in November, Scott filed notice in federal court that he was joining the Trump campaign's legal team as it challenged the outcome in Pennsylvania. Biden beat Trump in the state by more than 80,000 votes, according to certified results.
Scott withdrew from the case after three days along with Hughes.
Hughes was the main author behind a sweeping a new elections law in Texas that imposes new voter restrictions and led to Democrats walking out of the state Capitol in protest.
Abbott made no mention of Scott's brief stint with Trump's legal team in announcing the appointment.
“John understands the importance of protecting the integrity of our elections and building the Texas brand on an international stage,” Abbott said in a statement.
Because Abbott waited to reveal his pick until after the Legislature was no longer in session — lawmakers went home Tuesday — Scott can take the job without immediately submitting to a confirmation process that derailed one of the Abbott's former elections chiefs in 2019. State Rep. Chris Turner, the Democratic leader in the Texas House, said the timing denies Texans “the fair and transparent process they deserve.”
Abbott, who is up for reelection in 2022, has not given in to Trump's demands for a full audit. In September, hours after Trump first prodded Abbott, the Texas secretary of state's office said it would audit four large counties — three of which were won by Democrats — but those efforts include standard post-election reviews.
Still, Abbott said Scott's experience “will enhance his oversight and leadership over the biggest and most thorough election audit in the country.”