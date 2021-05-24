The Republican-led Legislature has advanced a bill to almost immediately outlaw abortions in Texas if the U.S. Supreme Court reverses Roe v. Wade, the 1973 case that legalized the procedure.
Called a “trigger” law, House Bill 1280 would take effect 30 days after the Supreme Court overturned the Roe decision or after a court ruling or constitutional amendment gave states the authority to prohibit abortions.
The bill does not make exceptions for women at risk of suicide or self-harm, pregnant as a result of rape or incest, or in the case of severe or potentially lethal fetal abnormalities. Women who face death or a “substantial impairment of major bodily function” if an abortion is not performed are excluded from the Texas ban.
The bill’s passage comes days after Gov. Greg Abbott signed one of the strictest abortion laws nationwide, and as a Supreme Court ruling on abortion — the first from its newly expanded conservative majority — is looming.
“Texas can return to its roots of protecting life from conception by passing a total ban on abortion effective as soon as allowed by a new Supreme Court ruling” said Shannon Jaquette, the policy analyst for the Texas Catholic Conference of Bishops, about the bill at a spring legislative hearing.
HB 1280, which already passed the House, needs another vote in the Senate before heading to the Texas governor for signature.
Experts say that if Roe were overturned, abortion access would likely be rolled back quickly in southern and midwestern states. Women who can’t afford to travel — or who can’t miss work or pay for child care — would likely be most affected.
At least 10 states have passed similar “trigger” laws, according to the Guttmacher Institute, a pro-abortion rights research organization.
More than 56,600 abortions were performed on Texas residents in 2019, most of them in the first trimester, according to state statistics.
Proponents of the “trigger” legislation say it would let the state’s part-time Legislature swiftly ban abortions if ever allowed by the Supreme Court.
But opponents say the ban and other abortion restrictions would simply push abortions underground or put them out of reach for people unable to travel out-of-state for the procedure.
“I’m worried we will see more people pursue sort of do-it-yourself — the proverbial back alley procedures that are less safe, and much more likely to have complications,” said state Rep. Erin Zwiener, D-Driftwood, in an interview earlier this year. “I think something a lot of my colleagues miss is that it’s not a choice between abortion and not abortion, it’s a choice between safe legal abortion and unsafe illegal abortion.”
The bill is expected to be the second major abortion measure to reach Abbott’s desk.
Earlier this month, Abbott signed into law a measure that would ban abortions as early as six weeks, before many women know they’re pregnant, without exceptions for rape or incest. The law lets virtually anyone sue abortion providers and others who help a woman get an abortion after a fetal heartbeat has been detected. A legal challenge is expected.