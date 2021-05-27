By failing to hear a critical bill before a Senate deadline to pass certain legislation, Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick may force lawmakers to come back for a special legislative session this summer.
Only Gov. Greg Abbott can call a special session, but by neglecting to pass a bill that extends the life of state agencies, Patrick essentially signed a death warrant for the regulating agency for Texas law enforcement. That is, unless Abbott is able to find a creative way to push back the agency’s abolition date on his own or calls lawmakers back to fix it.
If they get Patrick’s blessing, legislators could also tweak another bill this week to allow for the agency’s survival.
Patrick and Abbott, who are both Republicans, have made bills to “back the blue” priorities this year. But on Wednesday, Patrick asked Abbott to call a June special session so the Legislature could reconsider three conservative measures that failed after missing a House deadline. The regular five-month session ends Monday.
And if Abbott is forced to bring lawmakers back to Austin to save a state agency, it would be easier to ask them also to hear again Patrick’s priorities to ban transgender students from playing on sports teams based on their gender identity, prohibit local governments from using taxpayer funds to pay for lobbyists and punish social media companies for "censoring" Texans based on their political viewpoints.
Abbott pushed back on Patrick's political move Thursday. At an unrelated new conference, he said if "anybody tries to force" a special session, it would not be one with a plethora of bills on the agenda at the start.
In 2017, when a similar move by Patrick forced Abbott to reconvene lawmakers to keep state agencies from being shut down, Abbott added 19 other items to the agenda, but only after lawmakers approved the must-pass legislation needed to keep the agencies open. The other items included the failed "bathroom bill" to require transgender Texans to use bathrooms in government buildings and public schools that match their sex assigned at birth.
"It’s not going to be like it has been in the past where we’ll have 40 items on the special session, whatever," Abbott said Thursday.
He said if a special session was needed, the Legislature would take one item at a time and not move on to other items — which only he gets to decide — until it passes the previous item.
"So if anybody tries to hold hostage this legislative session to force a special session, that person will be putting their members, in the Senate or the House, potentially into a special session for another two years until the next regular session because I’m going to make sure that we get things passed, not just open up some debating society."
Patrick’s spokespeople did not respond to questions about why he did not bring House Bill 1600 to the floor Wednesday night or Thursday.
The high-stakes legislation was a “safety net” bill for statewide agencies that are soon set to be abolished. Under what’s called a sunset review process, lawmakers periodically make assessments on how efficiently state agencies are being run and whether they should continue to exist. Although agencies are individually considered, there is also a safety net bill each session to extend the life by two years of any agency that did not get individually renewed.
This year, TCOLE, which sets minimum licensing and training standards for police, did not get separate clearance. A scathing report from the typically subdued Texas Sunset Advisory Commission called TCOLE toothless, saying it allowed poor accountability and inadequate training for police. Suggested changes — or even extending the regulatory agency’s life by two years while reviewing suggested changes — however, failed in the House.
Although lawmakers are already expected to come back this fall to redraw the state’s political maps, it would be too late to combine the resuscitation of TCOLE with that session. Without the safety net bill, TCOLE is set to be dissolved Sept. 1.
But a summer session is not guaranteed under the bill’s failure. In 2019, Abbott issued an executive order extending the life of the state plumbing board after a similar move. The governor said he was able to overstep the Legislature because plumbers were still needed to address destruction from Hurricane Harvey. It's possible the governor could employ similar political maneuvering this year, but that could be complicated by another piece of priority legislation.