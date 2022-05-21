Longview, TX (75601)

Today

Thunderstorms. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 64F. WSW winds shifting to NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 64F. WSW winds shifting to NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.