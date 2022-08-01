BANDERA — A former Kerr County sheriff, a bullfighting clown and an Irish immigrant to Bandera were inducted into the The Frontier Times Museum’s Texas Heroes Hall of Honor.
Frances Hubble Kaiser, a Bandera County native, served as one of the few female sheriffs in Texas from 1989 to 1999, as Kerr County’s first female sheriff. She and the other honorees accepted their awards at a ceremony this past weekend on a stage outside the museum in Bandera.
“I am so overwhelmed,” Kaiser said upon receiving the award. “I feel very honored by the life I’ve had, and I give all credit to God,” Kaiser said.
Leon Coffee, who has been a bullfighting clown for more than 40 years and has broken more than 140 bones, accepted his award and recounted the first time he realized being a bullfighting clown might be an option for him. He’d been watching some rodeo cowboys practicing, and the guy in charge asked him to go in and try distracting the bull from the cowboys, which is one of the main purposes of a rodeo clown. The man told him that all he had to do was “run fast and act goofy.”
“They kicked me out of school for that, and you’re going to pay me?” Coffee said, which garnered laughter from the standing-room-only crowd.
Inducted posthumously into the Texas Heroes Hall of Honor was Irish immigrant Mary McGroarty, who disembarked from the Queen Mary at Ellis Island in 1951 at the age of 26. She and her husband ran the M. Boyle Mercantile General Store and later the Old Spanish Trail Restaurant, or OST, in Bandera.
“Mary’s devotion to St. Stanislaus was deep as she prepared the altar with Mary Stein for several decades and through her work in the church’s food pantry,” reads a press release from the museum. “Her love of history came through in her work to help establish the Bandera County Historical Commission with Margie Langford. Mary was instrumental in installing the county’s first historical marker at the old First State Bank on 11th Street in Bandera, a building Mary and Patrick once lived in with their sons, James and Patrick.”
McGroarty’s son, James, accepted the award on her behalf.
“She would help anyone, anytime, any day,” he said of his mother.
He told a humorous story about taking his mother to see a justice of the peace after she was accused of running a stop sign.
“‘There used to not be a stop sign there. … I’ve been running that stop sign for 65 years,’” he quoted her as saying to the judge.
McGroarty was described as being just as proud of her Irish heritage as she was of being a Texan and Bandera resident.
“In my mother’s name, thank you very much,” her son told the assemblage.