SAN ANTONIO — Removing a major obstacle to the long-anticipated makeover of Alamo Plaza, an operator of tourist attractions has agreed to vacate two buildings on the west side of the plaza to make way for a $140 million Alamo museum and visitor center.
Phillips Entertainment Inc., a San Antonio-based firm, leases space in the historical Woolworth and Palace buildings for three attractions: Tomb Rider 3D Adventure Ride & Arcade, the Guinness World Records Museum and Ripley’s Haunted Adventure.
The company’s lease runs through 2027 and 2028 for different portions of the two buildings. That posed a problem for the redevelopment of the site because the 100,000-square-foot Alamo museum is scheduled to be completed in 2026.
On Wednesday, the Texas General Land Office announced that it had reached an agreement with Phillips to vacate the leased space by Oct. 31. The GLO acquired the two buildings and a third in the same block in 2015.
Terms of the agreement were not disclosed.
The deal removes what had been a significant hurdle to development of the museum and visitor center. The project is the showpiece of a nearly $400 million public-private makeover of the Alamo mission and battle site.
“We are pleased that we have been able to reach a mutual agreement with the General Land Office regarding the future of some of our Alamo Plaza businesses,” Phillips Entertainment said in a statement issued by its president and CEO, Davis Phillips. The company has leased space in the two buildings since 2002.
The Land Office called the agreement “a landmark step towards the creation of the future Alamo museum and visitor center.”
The Woolworth and Palace buildings lie partly within the historic boundaries of the mission-fort. Other businesses in the Woolworth building include a Jimmy John’s sandwich shop just outside the historic footprint.
For years, residents and visitors have said the amusement operations were inappropriate for the site of San Antonio’s first permanent Spanish-Indigenous mission, and the 1836 Battle of the Alamo, in which hundreds of Mexican soldiers and Anglo and Tejano defenders of the Alamo were killed.
Parts of the plaza and the Alamo grounds are believed to have been used as cemeteries in the 1700s and 1800s. At least 1,300 burials were recorded in the area.
In announcing the lease agreement with Phillips, Land Commissioner George P. Bush emphasized the site’s ties to the 13-day siege and battle for Texas independence.
“We owe it to every Texan to protect the sacred shrine of liberty and independence. Our goal is to tell the story of the battle of 1836 and showcase Texas’ bravest defenders who gave their lives for freedom,” Bush said. “This agreement is an instrumental step forward in restoring reverence and dignity to the sacred Alamo grounds.”
Officials of the Land Office, the city of San Antonio and the nonprofit Alamo Trust, which make up the three-way partnership leading the Alamo makeover, plan to preserve the 1882 Crockett Building and the Woolworth Building, which dates to 1921, as part of the new museum complex.
A preservationist has been recording scans of the structures, “so we can determine exactly how much we can save of the historic Crockett Block buildings, which we’re excited about,” the Alamo Trust’s executive director, Kate Rogers, told the Texas Historical Commission last week.
Architects also are working on a conceptual design for a 4D theater to be placed within the row of historic buildings. They are coordinating the design of exhibits with a team led by Patrick Gallagher, the Alamo project’s program manager.
Phillips Entertainment said it will continue operating its other attractions elsewhere in San Antonio. The company has two Extreme Escape locations on the North Side, and the Buckhorn Saloon & Museum, the Texas Ranger Museum, and the Amazing Mirror Maze downtown. It plans to open soon a “Texas/San Antonio themed retail business” called Viva SA.TX! on the south end of the plaza.
A little over a year ago, the long-planned Alamo makeover appeared stalled.
Some of the project’s key fundraisers withdrew after the Texas Historical Commission denied a permit to relocate the Cenotaph, a monument to the Alamo defenders that has stood in the plaza since the 1930s.
In March, city officials announced a “reset” of the project and installed new leaders who helped put together a new plan for the redevelopment.
Alamo officials completed two outdoor exhibits in the plaza in 2021 and hope to wrap up construction in late 2022 on a nearly $20 million, 24,000-square-foot exhibit hall and collections building that will house some of the 400-plus battle-era artifacts donated by rock star Phil Collins, an Alamo aficionado.
The city also is developing a plan to repair the 56-foot-tall Cenotaph in consultation with the Alamo Trust and the Texas Historical Commission. Experts believe seepage of rainwater into the monument has caused cracks and displaced some of its marble exterior panels.