LUFKIN — A lone Blackhawk helicopter sits out near a hangar toward the rear of the Angelina County Airport.
The U.S. Forest Service has a contract with 5 State Helicopters to use the Blackhawk to battle wildfires in Deep East Texas this summer.
The four-person crew who man the aircraft spend their free time reading, catching up on TV or studying while waiting on their next assignment. The crew has figured out they should get ready about 5 p.m. for any late-afternoon fires.
“We had a lightning bust two weeks ago; we had a lot of fires in the national forest around the area,” said Tim Beck, the helicopter program manager for the National Forest in Texas. “So this is here for the national forest, but we’re also here for the state. We’ve flown on four state fires in the last three days; dumped about 20,000 gallons of fire.”
The forest service asked for the help, Beck said. The crews have been in Lufkin for about a week, and Beck said he plans to keep them local until it rains.
Dry temperatures have landed the region in drought or near-drought conditions and resulted in burn bans established in cities and counties throughout the area. But these bans have not stopped the fires frequently caused by lightning strikes or human actions.
This crew was among the task force working to put out a massive fire that spread through several East Texas communities.
Some of the members are based in Dallas, so it’s nice to be closer to home, said Rich Sommer, a 5 State Helicopters crew member.
Bobby Smith, chief pilot for 5 State Helicopters, said he has been studying for his biennial re-examination for his flight instructor status in his free time. When he’s not doing that, there is a lot to learn about the aircraft even as the crews run it.
“This aircraft specifically, we have a full glass cockpit, and the autopilot system is not typical of your UH-60 Blackhawks, especially the military helicopters,” Smith said. “They’re usually all steam gauges and analog equipment. This has been updated with the Genesis Aerosystem, so it’s all glass. It has all the latest advancements in technology as far as information you receive for the flight management system.”
This means he can program in the location of the fire and the helicopter will fly itself, he said. So his studies contribute to his being well-versed in the operating system, emergency procedures and more to stay on top of the systems available in the aircraft.
“It’s not like you’re getting in your car to go drive somewhere,” he said. “It’s a constant battle, because as pilots there is so much to know about the airspaces you’re flying in and about the aircraft and working with forest units.”
It keeps him on his toes.
The helicopter comes with a fuel truck that can keep it running for hours and an air-conditioned trailer packed up as a roadside maintenance shop, Smith said.
Before it can take off, the crewmembers program in the location of the fire, set up the radios and make sure the craft is ready to go. Then the massive helicopter takes off with a nearly 800-gallon bucket and heads to the fire.
The bucket is not motor powered, so it has to be fully submerged in water to pick any up, Smith said. Crews will pull water from whatever sources are nearby; a pond may or may not have enough, and he said it was cool when they pulled from the Angelina River south of the dam.
At the fire, the pilot has to watch for birds, antennas, powerlines and more to keep the aircraft safe and operational, Smith said.
“Yesterday, for instance, the fire was right around a substation, so we had a lot of power lines going to that substation; we had a cell tower right there on site, so we really had to work around those obstacles,” Smith said.
Pilots also have to be aware of the other aircraft in the area, including drones, and fall into traffic patterns established by the air attack craft, which controls the whole scene. Helicopters sit the lowest in that traffic pattern, and they cruise in and out of dip locations and to where they need to drop water to help contain the fire, he said.
It may take 30 minutes to contain the smaller fires, but the larger ones can take more work.