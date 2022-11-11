Veteran residents at Summer Meadows Retirement & Assisted Living Facility were honored with performances by members of the Longview High School ROTC and sixth and seventh grade choir from Saint Mary's Catholic School on Friday during a Veterans Day salute.
Summer Meadows veterans honored
