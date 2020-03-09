Parker County Sheriff's deputies arrested a man Sunday evening who barricaded himself in his home with weapons after he reportedly assaulted his neighbor in the head with a shovel.
Sheriff Larry Fowler said the incident occurred in the 5800 block of Sabathany Road in Springtown around 6 p.m.
Deputies arrived on scene and assessed the situation discovering the suspect was inside his RV trailer with a shotgun and a handgun. The victim told deputies the two had argued after the suspect, identified as Joseph Leo Strehl III, 64, stormed out of his RV with a revolver in his waistband and a shovel in his hand, accusing the victim of running over his cat. The suspect then struck the victim in the forehead with the shovel resulting in a large laceration which was bleeding. The suspect then ran back to the RV, standing on the porch yelling threats of shooting deputies when they arrived.
Special Weapons and Tactics Team arrived on scene speaking to the suspect in attempts to draw the suspect from the trailer.
After several hours of unsuccessful negotiations, the suspect refused to communicate with law enforcement officers. SWAT members deployed pepper gas into the RV, causing the suspect to exit the RV.
Strehl was apprehended and booked into the Parker County Jail on charges of felon in possession of a firearm, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, obstruction or retaliation and possession of a controlled substance.
"We are glad no further injuries occurred during this incident," Fowler said. "I'm proud of our SWAT team for the successful apprehension of this suspect, putting an end this violent call."
Strehl's bond was set at $100,000. As of Monday, he remained incarcerated.